Ex Dishonored devs' new action RPG is "like Fallout meets Dishonored," and its creative director says it hits something that "games from Obsidian are pretty good at"

The founder of Dishonored studio Arkane, Raphael Colantonio, has revealed a few new details about his next game at Weird West developer Wolfeye Studios, which sounds like it's going to be particularly exciting for Fallout fans.

Wolfeye Studios still hasn't revealed the name of its next game, but it's going to be an action RPG, and in a new interview with Eurogamer , creative director Colantonio and executive producer Julien Roby (also a former Arkane and Dishonored dev) tease that it's supposed to be "something like Fallout meets Dishonored." Considering they made one of those games, it's definitely interesting to hear them make this comparison.

Colantonio reaffirms that "we want to be in that space," noting: "If there is such a thing as a continuum between Fallout and Dishonored, I would say Prey is somewhere in the middle because it's already more RPG than Dishonored, and this new game is somewhere closer to Fallout, as far as the RPG-ness goes."

When it comes to the Fallout comparison, it specifically sounds like Colantonio could be referring to New Vegas, as in the same interview, he mentions he loves "RPGs that fall back on their feet when you shoot them between the eyes." He continues: "Games from Obsidian are pretty good at that, and that's that zone that we're hitting in this game."

Those Fallout and Dishonored vibes are definitely present and accounted for in the visuals that've been shared so far, anyway – you can take a look at some images posted by Wolfeye below. Colantonio also reveals we'll be able to take on quests "with any approach" we fancy – similarly, we'll be able to "go anywhere" in the game's "continuous" world.

Visuals from our next game pic.twitter.com/zWqKLoQYvoAugust 8, 2024

There's a lot we still don't know about Wolfeye's next game, but you can already sign up for a chance to try its private alpha . Eurogamer mentions that this alpha isn't planned to run until next year, though, so we'll have to sit tight for now.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our roundup of games like Fallout to jump into while we wait for Fallout 5 .