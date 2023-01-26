How to fix the Dead Space comms array

The Dead Space comms array puzzle will see you rewiring junctions to restore power to an antenna in Chapter 7. It's not a hard concept - you just need to move parts around using kinesis to make a complete circuit, so you can broadcast a message. It's like pipes and water - just direct the power around the grid until it reaches the central circle!



However, you're doing in zero-G, inside a large domed room while the pieces you need can be floating around you. They might be behind you, or facing away from you so you can't see what they are, making this puzzle tougher than it needs to be. There's a lot of flying around chasing bits to find out if you need them, or to try and get a good view of everything. Below we've got the Dead Space comms array puzzle solution laid out clearly to make all that low gravity faff easier.

If you're after some more general help surviving then check out our Dead Space tips for all the basics.

Dead Space comms array puzzle solution

(Image credit: EA)

This is the comms array solution in Dead Space - the white symbols inside the red outline. The idea is that to get the power back on you'll need to remove the broken antenna parts and replace them with working ones so that it connects power from the bottom to the top.

The broken parts will have an orange symbol and be sparking, while the working parts have clear white lines or angles showing the direction they'll send power. Using kinesis you can yank broken parts out (just release them to set them adrift) and then place working ones instead.

(Image credit: EA)

The two images above is the solution that works for me, though another writer playing on the team found an alternate, similar solution that works just fine as well, suggesting there's multiple paths and arrangements. I notice that the lower section forms a square, but that's not necessary for completing the puzzle - a straight path from either side of the generator to the array is fine, and one side can be a dead end as long as the other one reaches its goal.

Whether you use our solution or a different one, just focus on getting a line of blue power from the bottom to the top. If you get confused, back away as far as you can to get a better look at everything and make sure that you're not missing any parts that have spun out of view.