Dave the Diver is getting a Godzilla expansion and it looks too perfect for words

By Dustin Bailey
published

(Image credit: Mintrocket)

Beloved not-quite-indie hit Dave the Diver showed up at today's State of Play showcase to reveal that it's coming to PlayStation, and the biggest guest star of all is coming, too: Godzilla.

The PlayStation version of Dave the Diver is set to launch in April, and the Godzilla crossover will follow in May. It's unclear what the scope of this expansion will be, but the trailer featured a full-on Godzilla rising out of the game's familiar waters. I'm pretty sure I also saw Ebirah rising out of the bay to face Godzilla at the end of the preview, but Ebirah is just a giant lobster, so that might just be a normal Dave the Diver monster.

