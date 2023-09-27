How to get the Cyberpunk 2077 Ken Block Type-66 Hoon car

The Cyberpunk 2077 Ken Block car is a tribute to the late rally driver and an excellent new armed vehicle, though best of all, you can get it for free. The beefy weaponized car boasts solid armor, good speed and handling, and some decent front-mounted machine guns for blasting your foes. And since every other weaponized vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077 costs a lot of Eddies, requires mission progress with Muamar, or demands higher Street Cred, the Type-66 Hoon is a great starting point. Here’s exactly where you can find the Ken Block car in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Ken Block car location

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

As far as I can tell, there are no prerequisites for getting the Ken Block weaponized car in Cyberpunk 2077 as it’s not locked behind a mission or in a closed off area. That means anyone should be able to collect it early in the game, so here’s where you need to look:

Go up to the northern part of the Northside area of Watson. You’ll reach a large plot of abandoned warehouses on the outskirts of Night City and the surrounding Badlands.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Head to the warehouse marked on the image above and you’ll find the Type-66 Hoon in pristine condition. Johnny Silverhand will beckon you over when you get close, starting the “I’m In Love With My Car” mission. You need to search the warehouse for a way to get into the car. Look through the debris of the collapsed shelf unit behind the car for a case. Loot it to get the car keys and unlock the car.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Get in the Type-66 Hoon and that’s it. Mission complete and the car is yours, available for you to call in and cruise around Night City like any other vehicle you own.

Weaponized cars, like the Type-66 Hoon, were added with the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update. While weaponized vehicles come with machine guns and armor as standard, the more advanced ones can also come with missile pods. They also come in various shapes and sizes, offering unique performance.



You can buy more weaponized cars from any Autofixer point around Night City, though these cars often have one or more requirement to meet before you can spend your money. Completing missions for Muamar “El Capitan” Reyes and upping your Street Cred will unlock more cars, then you’ll need to make sure you’ve got the Eurodollars to buy them. You can expect to pay around about €$40,000 for a basic car and over €$100,000 for a more high-end one. The Hellhound – a six-wheeled armored truck apparently favored by MaxTac – costs €$150,000, for example, though the Type-66 Hoon should keep you going for a while.



