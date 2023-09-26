How long is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty? The expansion to the base game’s main story adds upwards of 20 hours of new missions to experience. Whether you’re starting from scratch or revisiting an old character, Phantom Liberty ropes you into helping the enigmatic netrunner Songbird and, eventually, FIA agent Soloman Reed in the new Dogtown area of Night City. With a twisting main story and lots of side activities and exploration to do, here’s what you should know about the length of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty and how long it takes to beat.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty length

Phantom Liberty is a significant expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. With a fairly long story, a whole new area to explore, and side missions to complete, it’s practically a whole game in itself, that should take you around 20 hours to complete, though it could easily be more depending on your playstyle:

Story missions only: 18-22 hours

18-22 hours Story + some side missions: 22-30 hours

22-30 hours Phantom Liberty completionist: 30+ hours

Starting Phantom Liberty (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) There are several ways you can play the new expansion, whether it's on a new character or an existing one, so make sure you know how to start Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077

Phantom Liberty took me about 23 hours to complete, which was mainly spent on the story, but also included a bit of exploring and some side missions to help get acquainted with all the changed from the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update. Obviously, you can spend a lot of time thoroughly exploring Dogtown for Cyberpunk 2077 tarot cards – there are four more to collect – and you should also hunt down the Militech data terminals for Cyberpunk 2077 Relic Points to upgrade the new perk tree.

As a substantial expansion to the main story of the game, you Phantom Liberty can also add plenty more hours to the overall Cyberpunk 2077 length. However, since there’s also a new ending tied to the expansion’s story, which you can experience as soon as you finish with the right Phantom Liberty ending, you can also miss a huge amount of the main story and get a shorter playthrough.



