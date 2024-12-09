Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a surprise update a year after its once-final update, even after CDPR moved basically every dev to other games: "Sometimes, you want to do it ONE MORE time!"

Around this time one year ago, CD Projekt Red gave us what was supposed to be the last major content update for Cyberpunk 2077 , but it appears that that wasn't quite the case, as we're getting our first look at another new update tomorrow.

In a new tweet posted today on the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, the devs confirm that tomorrow, December 10, there'll be "a new episode of REDstreams, where we'll dive deep into the new features Coming Soon TM for Cyberpunk 2077 in Update 2.2!"

📢 REDstreams alert 📢Join us for a new episode of #REDstreams, where we'll dive deep into the new features Coming Soon TM for Cyberpunk 2077 in Update 2.2!See you tomorrow at 5 PM CET on our Twitch and, for the first time ever, simultaneously on our YouTube channel.… pic.twitter.com/gxABDNpQN2December 9, 2024

But wasn't 2.1 supposed to be the last update? "Sometimes, you want to do it ONE MORE time!" CD Projekt RED says. As for what it'll include, the devs haven't said, but we do know a couple of things it won't add.

"A lot of questions about whether PS5 Pro support and NG+ are coming with Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.2. The answer is no," says CD Projekt Red global community director Marcin Momot. "We do have some other cool stuff in the oven and we'll talk about it tomorrow during the stream - we hope you'll like it too! Appreciate the patience."

This surprise update is quite a shock on multiple levels, even aside from the fact that 2.1 was supposed to be the last major update. Back in May, it was confirmed that no developers at CD Projekt Red were still working on the 2020 RPG . Instead, the majority were said to be working on Project Polaris (AKA The Witcher 4), while others were busy with the new IP (Hadar), the Cyberpunk sequel (Project Orion), and other juicy stuff. Shortly after, however, the creative director of the Cyberpunk sequel said that "Cyberpunk's not dead," and, well, it seems like that was accurate.

We'll just have to wait until tomorrow to see what it's all about. The reveal stream will take place across Twitch and YouTube at 5pm CET tomorrow, which is 8am PT, 11am ET, or 4pm GMT.

