How to get a torch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and use it

A Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 torch isn't just for illumination - it also serves to make you look a lot less guilty. Characters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are expected to have torches out and equipped when in settlements at night, as skulking around in the dark is viewed as inherently suspicious. With that in mind, those who want to see the light and appeal to the law will find some merit in our guide below, where we explain how to equip a torch Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and how to use it.

Where to get a Torch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Torches in KCD2 can be found on most bandit enemies and indeed most combatant enemies as a rule, such as guards and soldiers. That doesn't mean you have to kill them (though that obviously works) - pickpocketing will also serve to take it off them, if you want to take the risk.

Beyond that, Torches are reliably sold by Traders, who will have at least one Torch in stock. You can find Traders in most major settlements, and indeed many non-trader merchants can sometimes have torches on them.

Once you have a Torch, go into your inventory and make sure you equip it to Henry. Then, when you want to actually use it, hold the down button on the D-Pad to toggle that torch. It's always carried in your off-hand but can't be used as a weapon, meaning that fighting with a torch out always limits you to certain gear (for example, you can't have a torch and shield at once).



As mentioned, Torches are expected from any character in a settlement, town or village after dark (if they're outside), as trying to hide in the dark is seen as very suspicious. If a guard sees you, they'll warn you to equip a torch immediately, or will potentially turn aggressive. Of course, having a torch lit makes you a lot less stealthy, so if you are doing something suspicious, you'll want to work under cover of shadow.

