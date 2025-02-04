What to say to the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 bandits at Bozhena's house

The bandits outside Bozhena's house and cabin in the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Fortuna questline after you go to get herbs can be dealt with in a few ways. The two men called Mikesh and Kozliek claim to be from Von Bergow, the local lord, but that claim is suspect, to say the least, and frankly something you shouldn't take at face value. Bozhena's trying to talk them away and the quest log tells you to arm yourself in preparation for a conflict, but there's multiple ways to handle these bandits and save Bozhena and Hans Capon back inside the house.

We'll lay them out below and what you need to do to get through one of the earlier choices in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and what the best strategy is. Keep in mind of all the three main routes to handle them - stealth, dialogue or combat - you'll have a personal advantage depending on which of the three Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Playstyles you chose at the beginning of the game.

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 bandits at Bozhena's house explained and how to get rid of them

After coming back from collecting herbs for Bozhena in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's early quest Fortuna, you'll see the two bandits outside Bozhena's house asking about you and Hans Capon in the house. There are three ways for you to handle them:

Dialogue and lying about who you are

Combat and using the Work Axe to attack them

Waiting for them to finish talking and then try to stealth kill them

Ultimately, the best option depends on whether you want their equipment or not. None of it is hugely valuable, with the slight exception of the Tin Badge of Headstart that Kozliek is holding, something that will allow you to gain a small advantage when playing the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dice minigame.

However, it goes without saying that going into combat or even attempting a Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 stealth kill risks a fight where you might get cut down or badly hurt. I'd say it's worth the risk if you're confident about your fighting skill. The gear isn't very good, but it's so early on in the game that you should get whatever you can - every bit of gear and clothing has some value, even if it's just to sell later on.

Dialogue and peaceful options

You can get rid of the bandits with dialogue and non-violence by stepping out into the open and talking to them, where you'll have two dialogue options.

We're messengers and we were ambushed. You don't look like von Bergow's men.

Pick the second one! These are men here to hunt you, so telling them your identity will immediately aggro them.

After that, you have several more options for dialogue.

We're messengers and we were ambushed. (Aggro) You're looking in the wrong place. (Lie) (Coercion check) Clear off! (Intimidation check) We sent them away. (Lie) (Survival).

Picking the first one will just get them to attack you. Beyond that, all three options can get rid of them, but you have to pass the check. The best thing you can do is pick whichever one you have the highest number for at the top for the best chance. Keep in mind that if you equip the axe so it's visibly on you, you'll have a better intimidation score.

Pass any of the three checks, and you'll send the bandits away. You won't get any of their gear, but you won't get hurt either. However, screw it up, and they'll both attack you.

In summary, fighting the bandits outside Bozhena's house will get you some basic loot, but at this point in the game basic loot is still worth something. Alternatively, passing a dialogue check will get rid of them without any combat, assuming you don't tell them the truth about who you are.

