Bandai Namco sent Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her an actual freakin' sword

Legendary Elden Ring player Let Me Solo Her has been gifted an actual sword commemorating a recent milestone: 1,000 dead Malenias.

The tireless Tarnished has come to the defense of countless folks struggling with Malenia, widely considered the toughest boss in Elden Ring. Recently, Let Me Solo Her crossed 1,000 Malenia kills, and it seems Bandai Namco took notice.

In a tweet, Let Me Solo Her (TsuboiKlein on Twitter), shared some shots of an Elden Ring-themed package they apparently received from Bandai Namco. The goodie box includes a personalized congratulations from the developers, a plaque, a map, and a sword brandished with the phrase, "Rise, tarnished."

Thank you @BandaiNamcoUS and @ELDENRING for giving me this gift and congratulating me for being #LetMeSoloHer . I can still remember my first experience with the soulsborne series and almost quitting because of Iudex Gundyr in Dark souls 3. I'm glad I persisted and (1/3) pic.twitter.com/w2FF77HRnOJuly 6, 2022

"I can still remember my first experience with the soulsborne series and almost quitting because of Iudex Gundyr in Dark souls 3," reads the player's tweet. "I'm glad I persisted and went on to enjoy the game, because this community is one of the most passionate and dedicated people I've ever seen in a game, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Let Me Solo Her has already been immortalized in countless pieces of fan art, but it's good to see some recognition from the developers themselves. I'm just curious how big that freakin' sword is - there aren't any objects nearby for comparison, but it looks like it spans a good deal of the bed it's resting on. At the very least, it looks like a three-quarter scale model, which should make for one hell of a conversation piece when it's (hopefully) mounted on a wall in Let Me Solo Her's home.

