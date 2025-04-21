Inspired by Elden Ring hero Let Me Solo Her, champion Let Me Solo Them reaches 10,000 final boss kills: "I put on the jar helm, took off my armour and haven’t stopped helping others"
Let Me Solo Them is practically an Elden Beast farmer
After years of mincing Elden Ring final bosses Radagon and Elden Beast into little parsley pieces, Let Me Solo Her disciple Let Me Solo Them has just managed to reach 10,000 total boss kills.
"I have been helping other players defeat the final boss of Elden Ring (Radagon and Elden Beast) for almost three years now," the anonymous player writes in a recent Reddit post. "Let Me Solo Her inspired me to help other players as a 'Jarnished' summon, so I put on the jar helm, took off my armour, and haven’t stopped helping others since."
The player explains in a subsequent Reddit reply that she was able to keep count of all her Elden Beast-breaking through Rune Arc consumables: "I manually tracked it [...]; once I got to 700, I just deleted all of them, and started again (tallied it manually)." But since Elden Ring launched in 2022, she's "pretty much" executed 10 kills a day, which takes her about an hour to do.
"And I really enjoy it," Let Me Solo Them concludes in another reply. "I meet awesome people and just get to dance around the bosses, it’s relaxing."
She'll no doubt be added to the chanting bats' songs in the Weeping Peninsula and the tomes in Sellia as a legendary, inappropriately dressed Joan of Arc.
And she isn't alone: other Elden Ring players celebrated Let Me Solo Them's milestone by reminiscing about other "Let Me Solo" titleholders they've encountered.
"I once had someone come in for the Malenia fight named 'LetMeDootHer,'" says a top reply with 19,000 upvotes. "He came in with the big horn. Blew a bubble at her and immediately got ripped apart."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
"Has anyone had a run in with LetMeSoloMe?" asks another reply. "They just join and kill themselves."
With great jar-headedness comes great responsibility.
"A lot of the joy is in the difficulty": After spending 400+ hours dying 15,000 times in a painful Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree run, streamer admits challenges have "ruined normal gaming" for him.
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.