Elden Ring is getting a fancy new name on Switch, new weapons and armor, and new horse clothes on all platforms

There was so much news announced during today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that the GamesRadar+ team, which has whittled down to just me in these late hours of the day, is still picking up the scraps that would otherwise be big, homepage stuff. One of those announcements that got slightly lost in the flurry of Switch 2 news is Elden Ring: Tarnished, which is just Elden Ring for Switch 2.

To give us credit, we did cover the announcement that Elden Ring is joining other big, technically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade in joining the Nintendo Switch 2 family, but Bandai Namco also dropped its own announcement detailing some of the new features coming to Elden Ring: Tarnished and the base Elden Ring game on all platforms.

Over on the official Bandai Namco website, it's revealed that Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2 will include everything from the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, as well as "new armor, weapons and customization features for Torrent's appearance." Curiously, the official Japanese FromSoftware Twitter account confirmed there are four new pieces of armor but made no mention of new weapons.

Bandai has also confirmed that all of the new features coming to the Tarnished Edition will be available on all other platforms, so no one's missing out. What we are missing, however, is a release date for all this stuff. All we know is it's coming to Switch 2 at some point in 2025.

