Elden Ring is getting a fancy new name on Switch, new weapons and armor, and new horse clothes on all platforms

News
By published

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is coming to Switch 2 this year

Elden Ring character on a horse
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

There was so much news announced during today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that the GamesRadar+ team, which has whittled down to just me in these late hours of the day, is still picking up the scraps that would otherwise be big, homepage stuff. One of those announcements that got slightly lost in the flurry of Switch 2 news is Elden Ring: Tarnished, which is just Elden Ring for Switch 2.

To give us credit, we did cover the announcement that Elden Ring is joining other big, technically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade in joining the Nintendo Switch 2 family, but Bandai Namco also dropped its own announcement detailing some of the new features coming to Elden Ring: Tarnished and the base Elden Ring game on all platforms.

Over on the official Bandai Namco website, it's revealed that Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2 will include everything from the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, as well as "new armor, weapons and customization features for Torrent's appearance." Curiously, the official Japanese FromSoftware Twitter account confirmed there are four new pieces of armor but made no mention of new weapons.

Bandai has also confirmed that all of the new features coming to the Tarnished Edition will be available on all other platforms, so no one's missing out. What we are missing, however, is a release date for all this stuff. All we know is it's coming to Switch 2 at some point in 2025.

It seems you can pre-order the Switch 2 a week early in at least the UK and Germany, while Nintendo begins sending out invite links to hopeful buyers.

See more PC Gaming News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action rpg
The Duskbloods screenshot Switch 2

FromSoftware is in its multiplayer arc: After Elden Ring Nightreign, The Duskbloods brings 8-player PvPvE chaos to Nintendo Switch 2
Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally launch in 2025, and the long-awaited Metroidvania is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

It seems you can pre-order the Switch 2 a week early in at least the UK and Germany, while Nintendo begins sending out invite links to hopeful buyers
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
It seems you can pre-order the Switch 2 a week early in at least the UK and Germany, while Nintendo begins sending out invite links to hopeful buyers
Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood in Doctor Who
Who is mysterious Doctor Who character Mrs Flood? Even showrunner Russell T Davies wasn't sure at first: "I was in two minds"
Survival Kids
The Switch 2 Direct broke just in time for me to nearly miss a revival of a 26-year-old Konami cult classic I obsessed over in Nintendo Power
Wolverines and Deadpools #1 cover by Taurin Clarke
Marvel cancels Deadpool to relaunch it as daddy-daughter team-up title Wolverines and Deadpools
Hollow Knight
As Hollow Knight Silksong makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it reemergence for Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox reminds everyone the Metroidvania is still day one on Game Pass
Superman
Superman's David Corenswet wants DC to adapt the animated show storyline where the Man of Steel switches places with Batman: "That would be fun"
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Nintendo admits "there were times when we wished the Switch system's processor was faster" so that "developers could make any kind of game they wanted"
Doom Eternal
Switch 2 plays Switch 1 games through something "in between a software emulator and hardware compatibility," so don't expect the same backward compatibility we got on 3DS and Wii U
The Duskbloods screenshot Switch 2
FromSoftware is in its multiplayer arc: After Elden Ring Nightreign, The Duskbloods brings 8-player PvPvE chaos to Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo has a plan to combat Switch 2 scalpers, and it involves a Nintendo Switch Online membership and "a certain amount of time" spent in-game