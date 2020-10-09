How get more Genshin Impact Wishes with codes, Primogems and hard work

Genshin Impact Wishes are the game’s so-called ‘Gacha system’. It is very similar to loot boxes; by making Wishes, you get randomized rewards. For example, the Wishes can give you a great new weapon, or that one playable character you really wanted to unlock. Of course, the best results are also the rarest, so you want as many Wishes as you can get.

You can find the Wishes tab in the main menu. There are currently four different types of Wishes. The Beginner’s Wishes, Standard Wishes, Character Event Wishes and Weapon Event Wishes. The first two can be bought with ‘Acquaint Fate’, and the latter two with ‘Intertwined Fate’. You can learn more about the possible rewards by clicking on ‘details’.

All in all, you will still need some luck to get the best items from Wishes. But by following this guide, you can definitely increase your chances. So lets' take a look at how to get more Genshin Impact Wishes

1. You can get more wishes by buying them

As with all gacha games, the easiest way to get the results you want is by spending real-life money. In Genshin Impact, you don’t buy Wishes directly. Instead, go to the Shop in the main menu and then to the Crystal Top-Up, where you can buy Genesis Crystals. Use these to get the in-game currency called ‘Primogems’, which in turn is used to buy Fates/Wishes. To buy Fates using Primogems, you need to go to the ‘Paimon’s Bargains’ tab in the Shop. 160 Primogems are enough to buy you 1 Wish.

When you reach Adventure Rank 20, you will also be able to buy a premium Battle Pass. The Battle Pass will grant you large quantities of Primogems.

2. Events and free codes will give you wishes

If you don’t want to pay real money, you can search the Genshin Impact forums to find redeemable codes. If you find any, you can go to the ‘Redeem Code’ tab on the official Genshin Impact website to get the free rewards transmitted to your account.

Instead of code hunting, there is a far better way to quickly get large amounts of free Wishes; just open the game, check your mailbox and claim the event rewards! As the game is still in its infancy, the developers give away lots of large event bonuses. Even when you’re totally new to Genshin Impact, you will be able to make several Wishes just by collecting these free rewards.

The rewards can either grant you Wishes (Fates) directly or give you large amounts of Primogems which you can then convert.

3. Increase your Adventure Rank to get extra wishes

The best way to get free Wishes by playing the game (without the need to convert Primogems) is by reaching new Adventure Ranks. Reaching certain Adventure Rank milestones, such as level 5 and level 13, will grant you a free Wish. Some levels will also reward you with free Primogems. To collect the rewards, talk to Katheryne, the receptionist of the Adventurer’s Guild. You can find her in Mondstadt.

4. Collect Primogems

Apart from collecting Primogems from events and leveling up, there are many other ways to get more of them. In fact, there are so many that it can be hard to keep track. The following list of activities reward you with Primogems. Maybe not as many as mailbox rewards do, but these are still great ways to save up for Wishes:

Complete Quests - Open up your Journal; you can see which quests award you with Primogems.

Open up your Journal; you can see which quests award you with Primogems. Complete Daily Commissions for the Adventurer’s Guild. You can find them in the Adventurer’s Handbook. There are four Daily Commissions, and although each of them individually rewards you with 10 Primogems, you will get 20 more if you complete them all.

You can find them in the Adventurer’s Handbook. There are four Daily Commissions, and although each of them individually rewards you with 10 Primogems, you will get 20 more if you complete them all. Adventurer’s Guild Experience. This is different from your Adventurer’s Rank. Open your Adventurer’s Handbook, and you will find the Experience tab. Each chapter contains several tasks, such as ‘cook five dishes’ or ‘open 15 chests’. The individual tasks do not award you with Primogems, but if you complete the whole chapter, you will get 50.

This is different from your Adventurer’s Rank. Open your Adventurer’s Handbook, and you will find the Experience tab. Each chapter contains several tasks, such as ‘cook five dishes’ or ‘open 15 chests’. The individual tasks do not award you with Primogems, but if you complete the whole chapter, you will get 50. Open chests. These are found everywhere throughout the map. Do you see a blue spirit (Mysterious Seelie) dancing around? If you follow them, they will lead you to a treasure chest. Some chests are sealed until you complete a certain challenge, such as defeating a bunch of slimes. It is possible that some of these chests will respawn after you’ve opened them. There are four types of chests, and they offer different amounts of Primogems:

Common chests: 2 Primogems

Exquisite chests: 2 to 5 Primogems

Precious chests: 10 Primogems

Luxurious chests: 10 Primogems

Discover Statues of the Seven, Domains and Teleport Waypoints. You can collect Primogems by simple finding them. You can already see their location on your map, even before discovering them.

You can collect Primogems by simple finding them. You can already see their location on your map, even before discovering them. Complete achievements. To find them, go to the main menu and click on the ‘Achievements’ tab. There are 14 categories. Click on each of them to collect your rewards.

Remember: 160 Primogems = one Wish! You can also obtain other currencies called ‘Masterless Stardust’ and ‘Masterless Starglitter’ from Wishes. You will need 75 of the first, and 5 of the second to buy 1 new Wish.

To make the most out of your Wishes, you should consider saving them up until you have at least ten. Using ten at once will guarantee at least one four-star result. By following this guide, you should have enough to make at least 40 Wishes, which translates to at least 4 four-star rewards. Let’s hope for a lucky draw!