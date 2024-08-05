Everything coming in the Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom update

The Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom update will be out soon, with all manner of new content being added to the game for free, for all players, including new enemies, terrains, rules, and even a new difficulty: the level 10 "Super Helldive", for the most hardcore of players.

Celebrating the six month anniversary of Helldivers 2, Escalation of Freedom looks to be a pretty chunky content update, with a lot going for it. With that in mind, we've collated all the known information about what's being added to Helldivers 2 and what players can expect from the new update soon.

Below we've got everything that developer Arrowhead has confirmed will be included as part of the Escalation of Freedom update, as well as what we know about what it'll do for Helldivers 2.

New Enemies: The Helldivers 2 enemies list is going to grow substantially with several new additions: the Impaler, Spore Charger and Terminid Alpha Commander for the Bugs, and the Rocket Tank and "other bot surprises" for the Automatons. The Impaler is an entirely unique enemy returning from the first game - formed of aggressive tentacles rising up from the ground - while the others are altered variants of existing foes already in the game.

The Helldivers 2 enemies list is going to grow substantially with several new additions: the Impaler, Spore Charger and Terminid Alpha Commander for the Bugs, and the Rocket Tank and "other bot surprises" for the Automatons. The Impaler is an entirely unique enemy returning from the first game - formed of aggressive tentacles rising up from the ground - while the others are altered variants of existing foes already in the game. Super Helldive Difficulty: The Helldivers 2 difficulties are now going to CR 10, with the addition of the incredibly hard "Super Helldive" option. Arrowhead says that this will come with "greater rewards", but has not yet specified what they will be.

The Helldivers 2 difficulties are now going to CR 10, with the addition of the incredibly hard "Super Helldive" option. Arrowhead says that this will come with "greater rewards", but has not yet specified what they will be. New Mission Types: Arrowhead will add new kinds of playable mission objectives available at a variety of difficulties, including a "Larva Retrieval mission" that has the Helldivers bringing back a Terminid bug strapped to their back.

Arrowhead will add new kinds of playable mission objectives available at a variety of difficulties, including a "Larva Retrieval mission" that has the Helldivers bringing back a Terminid bug strapped to their back. Bigger Enemy Outposts: Both Bugs and Bots will have larger outposts on the map, more challenging and heavily defended, requiring high skill and coordination to take down. However, they'll have the high-value Super Samples within them - the motivation to break into these high-risk enemy encampments.

Both Bugs and Bots will have larger outposts on the map, more challenging and heavily defended, requiring high skill and coordination to take down. However, they'll have the high-value Super Samples within them - the motivation to break into these high-risk enemy encampments. New Swamp Biome: Of the many landscapes found on different planets around the galaxy, now there's also a creepy Swamp biome in play, with dead trees and low light levels to deal with.

Of the many landscapes found on different planets around the galaxy, now there's also a creepy Swamp biome in play, with dead trees and low light levels to deal with. Rules to mitigate Grief-Kicking: Helldivers 2 will be including new mechanics and systems to stop players from "grief-kicking," the practice of kicking somebody out of a game just to upset them or driven by poor sportsmanship. To help alleviate the issue, Arrowhead will now have kicked players "spawn into a new session as the host with all of the team’s loot from their previous session", so nobody loses loot.

Helldivers 2 will be including new mechanics and systems to stop players from "grief-kicking," the practice of kicking somebody out of a game just to upset them or driven by poor sportsmanship. To help alleviate the issue, Arrowhead will now have kicked players "spawn into a new session as the host with all of the team’s loot from their previous session", so nobody loses loot. Quality of Life Changes: Arrowhead refers to some basic quality of life changes to the game coming as part of the Escalation of Freedom update, with particular mention of making fixes to the social menu. This should hopefully make playing with friends a smoother process as a whole.

Arrowhead refers to some basic quality of life changes to the game coming as part of the Escalation of Freedom update, with particular mention of making fixes to the social menu. This should hopefully make playing with friends a smoother process as a whole. New Warbond: Though technically not a part of the update itself, just 48 hours after the Escalation of Freedom update, players will be able to buy the Helldivers 2 Freedom's Flame Warbond on 8 August, meaning that the two elements will be highly impactful on each other and have likely been developed with the other in mind.

The Escalation of Freedom update will be coming to Helldivers 2 on 6 August 2024, and while a release time has not been confirmed yet, updates and changes to the game in the past have typically been triggered at around 10:00 AM (BST) / 05:00 AM (ET) / 02:00 AM (PDT) / 11:00 AM (CEST).

If Helldivers 2 keeps this trend going, most players can expect to see the game change in the morning, rather than waiting most of the day for it to come.

