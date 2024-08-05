All new enemies in Helldivers 2 (and upcoming ones)

Helldivers 2's new enemies introduces the Impaler, Spore Charger, Terminid Alpha Commander and a Rocket Tank as part of the next update. You'll need some new strategies to deal with these deadly-looking monsters, with new forces for both the Terminids and Automatons to threaten democracy. Perhaps the most notable of them is the Impaler, a returning enemy from the first Helldivers game, a series of spiked tendrils rising up from the ground that try to… well, impale the player.

Still, that's hardly the least of it, with the Spore Charger, Terminid Alpha Commander and Rocket Tank also confirmed to be coming as part of the Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom update. We'll go through everything we know about them in our guide to all the new enemies in Helldivers 2 below, as well as how players might best prepare for them.

All new enemies in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

These are the new enemies in Helldivers 2 added as part of the next update, and what we know about them.

Bugs Impaler Spore Charger Terminid Alpha Commander

Bots Rocket Tank



There's also been some unspecified allusion from Sony and developer Arrowhead to there also being some "other bot surprises", but it's not clear what they'll be or even if they're new additions to the Helldivers 2 enemies list at all - perhaps just new weapons or defences for the already-established Automaton enemies to use against the Helldivers.

Below we'll go through each of the enemies in turn, so players feel prepared for them when they appear in the new update.

Impaler

(Image credit: Sony)

The Terminid Impaler is a returning enemy from the first Helldivers game, a series of spiked tentacles that rise up from the ground and attempt to stab nearby players. The fact that they can just erupt from the ground makes it hard to escape them, so players will need to concentrate fire and deal with them as and when they appear. These things look dangerous - and we expect them to be one of the heavy hitters of the Helldivers 2 Terminids from now on.

Spore Charger

(Image credit: Sony)

The Spore Charger is a new variant of the classic Helldivers 2 Chargers. If getting run over by an insectoid rhinoceros wasn't bad enough before, these new versions produce a cloud of fog that makes it hard to see them until they're in very close range. It sounds like the best approach to these menaces might be flamethrowers, which are designed for close-range and low accuracy, and would make sense in the context of the incendiary-themed Helldivers 2 Freedom's Flame Warbond coming out just 48 hours after these new threats.

Terminid Alpha Commander

(Image credit: Sony)

The Terminid Alpha Commander is another variant of an existing enemy. The standard Brood Commander in Helldivers 2 is a big bug that can survive for short periods without a head and summon Bug Breaches. The Alpha Commander is described as a "supercharged" version of that - bigger, meaner and quicker to call in other bugs for backup. Until we learn more, this sounds like the kind of threat that is simply best fought with heavy weapons - after all, very little survives getting blown up.

Rocket Tank

(Image credit: Sony)

There's already a couple of variants of Helldivers 2 Tanks in game - the Shredder and Annihilator - but we're told that the Helldivers 2 Automatons will now have a third variant on the field; the Rocket Tank. Seen in the trailer, this one shows off a battery of missiles built-in that fire high, arcing shots - effectively turning it into a portable Mortar.

Tanks previously needed either heavy destructive power to bring down - like Orbital Stratagems and missile launchers - or careful targeting of the heat vent at the back, their glowing weak point. If the Rocket Tank has similar design, those lessons should apply here too.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission