To extract in Helldivers 2 is usually the final section of nearly every mission, a tense moment wherein the players call in the Pelican dropship and have to protect the landing zone for several minutes before it finally shows up to extract them and complete the mission for good.

Extraction itself is actually optional, in a way - if you've completed the mission objectives then extracting safely isn't for anything more than bonus rewards - but that doesn't mean it's not worth doing. After all, there's no way to bring Samples out if you don't, plus there's Personal Orders coming up in the game about extracting 3 times. With that in mind, we'll cover how to extract from a successful mission in Helldivers 2, as well as how to rack up multiple extractions if you need to do it three times.

Extraction in Helldivers 2 explained

(Image credit: Sony)

Extraction in Helldivers 2 is the final sequence of a mission. Here's how it works, if you're still getting used to the game.

After you complete the objectives of the mission, you can now extract , calling in a ship to save you. It is impossible to extract until your essential mission objectives are complete - you go home successfully, or not at all.

, calling in a ship to save you. It is impossible to extract until your essential mission objectives are complete - you go home successfully, or not at all. When this happens, a marker will appear on the map - a hexagonal orange shape with an arrow pointing upwards (it will have been there previously, but faded grey until now).

- a hexagonal orange shape with an arrow pointing upwards (it will have been there previously, but faded grey until now). At the same time, a Blue Vertical Laser will appear in the sky that gives you a visual indication about where to go (the extraction point is creating that beam of light).

that gives you a visual indication about where to go (the extraction point is creating that beam of light). When you get there, you'll see a terminal - enter the code to begin extraction.

- enter the code to begin extraction. Extraction consists of defending the area from enemies for two minutes , occasionally more or less, depending on mission modifiers.

, occasionally more or less, depending on mission modifiers. There's no chance of the terminal getting damaged, but players have to remain close to it, or the extraction is cancelled. At the same time, enemies will spawn in close by and swarm you.

or the extraction is cancelled. At the same time, enemies will spawn in close by and swarm you. Once the timer has elapsed, the Pelican Dropship will fly in and land (try not to get crushed by it).

(try not to get crushed by it). The back door will open, allowing players to pile in and extract. Be careful - once the first player enters, the rest of you have twenty seconds to get in or be left behind.

Defending the extraction site is a famously nail-biting process - for the best chance, you'll want carefully-placed Sentry turrets and Stratagems, as well as coordinating as a group, spotting incoming enemies and taking them down before they can get too close and scatter you.

How to extract from a successful mission 3 times

(Image credit: Sony)

If you have the Personal Order / Daily Challenge to extract from a successful mission 3 times, the fastest way to do this is to attempt an Eradication Mission on the lowest difficulty possible, in a squad. These missions are short and simple, completed in minutes, and have no timer on extraction - as in, the moment they're done, the Pelican is brought in automatically to ferry you out, without you having to do the two minute defense section. With a good team, you can have the challenge completed in about a quarter of an hour.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission