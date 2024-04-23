GTA 5 Trevor actor says he shot "James Bond" DLC where "he's still kind of a f**k up," but then it "just disappeared" at Rockstar

GTA 5 nearly got DLC starring Trevor as a "fuck up" undercover agent for the government, before the entire thing "just disappeared".

As first reported by The Loadout, GTA 5 actor Steve Ogg, who portrayed Trevor in the 2013 game, recently took part in the Q&A stream with fellow GTA 5 actors Ned Luke (Michael) and Shawn Fonteno (Franklin). During the Q&A, Ogg reveals he actually filmed "James Bond Trevor" scenes for a DLC where the character would've been an undercover agent, but Rockstar quietly scrapped it.

"Trevor was gonna be undercover – he works for the feds," Ogg said when asked about the topic of DLC during the stream. "And we did shoot some of that stuff with 'James Bond Trevor' – he’s still kind of a fuck up, but he’s doing his best to pretend to be like [a secret agent]. We shot some stuff and then it just disappeared and [Rockstar] never did it, they never followed up on it," the actor concluded.

"But that would've been fun," Ogg added, saying it would've been nice to see Rockstar go in a different direction with the game. Instead, as Luke attests to during the same Q&A segment, Rockstar ultimately turned its attention to GTA Online exclusively, saying later in 2017 that it didn't think "expansions were possible or necessary."

Where things get interesting is the fact that a datamine appears to corroborate Ogg's claim about the cut content. Last year, GTA 5's source code was accessed, and users were able to uncover a file called 'Agent Trevor' from the code itself (thanks, The Gamer). This would seem to confirm that Ogg's belief that this was meant to follow at some point after GTA 5's launch as new content.

Elsewhere in the stream, Luke claimed that a documentary camera was running "the whole time" during GTA 5's filming, but Rockstar again decided not to do anything with the filmed material. It looks like we're never seeing reams of content from GTA 5's development period.

