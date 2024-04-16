GTA 5 actors say a behind-the-scenes documentary camera was running "the whole time" during development, but Rockstar "never did anything with it"

Apparently, we've been missing out on a whole load of behind-the-scenes footage from the making of GTA 5, that the cast claim was all filmed but never actually used. Now, we just can't help but wonder what moments have been locked away, never to be released to the world.

In a recent Q&A hosted by Streamily, GTA 5 actors Shawn Fonteno, Ned Luke, and Steven Ogg reveal some of the antics that went on during the making of Rockstar's 2013 open-world behemoth. During this, Michael actor Luke claims that there was a behind-the-scenes camera running "the whole time."

Ogg says that behind closed doors, "a string of stupid challenges" took place while the team wasn't working. Soon after, Luke adds: "What’s nuts to me is that behind the scenes camera [we had] going the whole time and they never did anything with it. That stuff's gold."

"I think at one point, didn’t we discuss how cool [it'd be] to make the making of? So that at this point we could have a documentary on the making of GTA," Ogg says.

Sadly, no behind-the-scenes documentary ever came to be, so it sounds like there's a lot of footage that we never got to see. Whether we could expect it to surface after all this time is another matter, since we're now fast approaching the game's 11th anniversary.

Recently, Helldivers 2 fans were treated to some footage from the making of the shooter's iconic opening cutscene, perhaps most importantly including a liberty-loving, improvised freestyle rap that didn't make the final cut. Its existence was first teased during an interview with Super Earth Spokesperson actor Craig Lee Thomas (thanks, PC Gamer ), who said that the footage was still out there, somewhere . At that point, we never knew if it'd see the light of day, so needless to say, having it surface just weeks later was a delight. Could something similar happen with this apparent GTA 5 footage? Who knows! We can but dream.

