FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players list and how to unlock them all

Get Steven Gerrard for free with our FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players guide

FC 24
In need of an FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players list, complete with positions and ratings? You’re not the only one. Ahead of Euro 2024, this new addition to EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team has sent the community into a frenzy. Simply by racking up XP, you can grab Steven Gerrard or Raphinha without spending a single in-game coin. All is explained in GR’s FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players guide.

How do I get FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players?

FC 24

FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players arrived as part of the FC 24 Euro 2024 update. They’re directly tied into FC 24 Festival of Football, with all players on the list eligible for stats upgrades based upon the real-life Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments. Greats Of The Game cards are all Icons, while FC 24 Path To Glory items encompass modern-day players.

To gradually unlock them, go to the Objectives tab in FC 24 and tick off as many tasks you can find offering XP. The first player, Boris Cespedes, requires just 1,000 XP, while you need to build all the way to 35,000 XP to earn Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas.

What is the FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players objectives challenge?

FC 24

Once you start unlocking players on the list, you can use them in the Season 7 Play challenge. Matches and wins then deliver even more XP, expediting the process of grabbing the top-tier cards such as Puskas and Steve Gerrard. You need at least four players from the ladder in your team to clear the first five challenges, then seven for the last one – gaining 10 wins, for the final 350 XP.

Who makes the FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players list?

FC 24

The full FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players list is presented in the table below, along with the XP needed to unlock each item. You have until 11 July to earn them all. If you need gameplay help, make use of our FC 24 formations and FC 24 skill moves guides. Note that you have a tough choice to make if you reach Level 34!

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Level Player Name Pos Country OVR XP
Level 1 Boris Cespedes CDM Bolivia 91 1,000
Level 4 Andrei Ratiu RB Romania 91 4,000
Level 6 Adalberto Carrasquilla CM Panama916,000
Level 8 Viktor Tsygankov RM Ukraine 918,000
Level 10 Guglielmo Vicario GK Italy 92 10,000
Level 13 Renato Tapia CDM Peru 92 13,000
Level 15 Elseid Hysaj LBAlbania 92 15,000
Level 17 Marcelo Brozovic CDM Croatia 92 17,000
Level 19 Keiran Tierney LB Scotland 93 19,000
Level 21 Falorin Balogun ST USA 93 21,000
Level 22 Jerzy Dudek GK Poland 9422,000
Level 24 Santiago Gimenez ST Mexico 94 24,000
Level 25 Jonathan Clauss RWB France 94 25,000
Level 26Alexis Sanchez ST Chile 94 26,000
Level 29Bernardo Silva CAM Portugal 94 29,000
Level 31Raphinha RW Brazil95 31,000
Level 33 Memphis Depay CF Netherlands 95 33,000
Level 34* Toni Kroos CM Germany 9734,000
Level 34*Steven GerrardCM England 96 34,000
Level 35 Ferenc Puskas CF Hungary 97 35,000
