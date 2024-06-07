FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players list and how to unlock them all

In need of an FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players list, complete with positions and ratings? You’re not the only one. Ahead of Euro 2024, this new addition to EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team has sent the community into a frenzy. Simply by racking up XP, you can grab Steven Gerrard or Raphinha without spending a single in-game coin. All is explained in GR’s FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players guide.

How do I get FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players arrived as part of the FC 24 Euro 2024 update. They’re directly tied into FC 24 Festival of Football, with all players on the list eligible for stats upgrades based upon the real-life Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments. Greats Of The Game cards are all Icons, while FC 24 Path To Glory items encompass modern-day players.

To gradually unlock them, go to the Objectives tab in FC 24 and tick off as many tasks you can find offering XP. The first player, Boris Cespedes, requires just 1,000 XP, while you need to build all the way to 35,000 XP to earn Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas.

What is the FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players objectives challenge?

(Image credit: EA)

Once you start unlocking players on the list, you can use them in the Season 7 Play challenge. Matches and wins then deliver even more XP, expediting the process of grabbing the top-tier cards such as Puskas and Steve Gerrard. You need at least four players from the ladder in your team to clear the first five challenges, then seven for the last one – gaining 10 wins, for the final 350 XP.

Who makes the FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players list?

(Image credit: EA)

The full FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players list is presented in the table below, along with the XP needed to unlock each item. You have until 11 July to earn them all. If you need gameplay help, make use of our FC 24 formations and FC 24 skill moves guides. Note that you have a tough choice to make if you reach Level 34!