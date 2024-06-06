The complete FC 24 Festival Of Football Greats Of The Game tracker

FC 24 Festival Of Football has arrived – and the FC 24 Greats Of The Game tracker is one of its key highlights. It sees Icons such as Ferenc Puskas and Steven Gerrard earn EA Sports FC 24 upgrades based on their nation’s goalscoring feats at Euro 2024, and there are other treats included too. We take you through them all right here, before providing the complete FC 24 Festival Of Football GOTG tracker.

(Image credit: EA)

After more than a month of FC 24 TOTS Live, we’re long overdue a new in-game promo – and FC 24 Festival Of Football saw it arrive on Thursday, June 6. It’s the Ultimate Team element of the official FC 24 Euro 2024 DLC, which also landed on that same date. Smaller additions include Global Loans, where FUT gamers all receive one player for a specified amount of time, after which the card is automatically removed from everyone’s club. The big hitters, however, are Path To Glory, and Greats Of The Game – or FC 24 GOTG for short.

How does FC 24 Greats Of The Game work?

(Image credit: EA)

As the name suggests, FC 24 Greats Of The Game is all about giving special summer cards to a selection of FC 24 Base Icons. In colossal news for Liverpool fans, Steven Gerrard and Jerzy Dudek are among the yesteryear favourites to score new items – and there are more to come. Keep up to date with them all using the FC 24 GOTG tracker at the foot of this guide.

How do FC 24 Greats Of The Game upgrades work?

(Image credit: EA)

If you’re familiar with promos such as FC 24 FUT Fantasy FC, then you already know the system in play here. Players receive upgrades when their country clears specific real-life achievements at Euro 2024, relating specifically to goals scored. That list of achievements is as follows:

2 goals: +1 OVR

4 goals: New PlayStyle or 99 Face Stat

(Image credit: EA)

These are much like FC 24 RTTF cards, with a more extensive upgrade path compared to Greats Of The Game items. Boosts are earned each time a country advances to the next round of Euro 2024. Among the first batch of players included are Memphis Depay, Bernardo Silva, and Raphinha. You can see them all on our comprehensive FC 24 Path To Glory tracker.

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 24 Festival Football Global Loans end date is Thursday, July 18. “We think the addition of Global Loans will provide new squad building opportunities for the wider community, leading to new and interesting line ups through an increase in themed content,” says EA of their inclusion.

Where is the complete FC 24 Greats Of The Game tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

Worry not, we have that one covered too. The complete FC 24 Greats Of The Game tracker, correct as of Thursday, June 6, is as follows. Players with one asterisk are Icons, while those with two are FC 24 Heroes. Stay tuned for many more…