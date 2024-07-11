FC 24 Season 8 Ladder Players and how to unlock them all

FC 24 Season 8 Ladder Players are here, and the ultimate reward is a spectacular one: a 99-rated Erling Haaland card. What’s more, you don’t need to spend a single penny in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team to get him. Instead, all campaign items are unlocked by completing challenges to grind XP. Not only that, there are additional Futties cards to grab along the way. We explain how it all works in your FC 24 Season 8 Ladder Players guide.

How do I get FC 24 Season 8 Ladder Players?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 Season 8 Ladder Players arrived on Thursday, July 11, as we waved farewell to the FC 24 Season 7 Ladder Players and FC 24 Path To Glory campaigns. To gradually unlock them, go to the Objectives tab in Ultimate Team and tick off all tasks that grant XP. Most of these last a week, so be sure to complete them as early as possible throughout July and August.

You can also score exclusive versions of Alex Scott, Dirk Kuyt and Saeed Al Owairan by using specific Ladder Players cards. We’ve outlined each set of objectives below. Need further help? Use our FC 24 formations and FC 24 skill moves guides.

FC 24 Season 8 Ladder Players Futties Alex Scott challenge

(Image credit: EA)

Assist 7 goals with Fabinho (Level 5)

Score 10 goals with Dries Mertens (Level 7)

Score and assist using Guro Reiten (Level 9) in five different matches

Play 10 matches with Fabinho, Dries Mertens and Guro Reiten in your starting lineup

FC 24 Season 8 Ladder Players Futties Dirk Kuyt challenge

(Image credit: EA)

Concede no more than one goal in four different matches with Destiny Udogie (Level 12) in your starting lineup

Score and assist using Kadidiatou Diani (Level 14) in five different matches

Score 12 goals with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Level 16)

Play 20 matches with Destiny Udogie, Kadidiatou Diani and Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang in your starting lineup

FC 24 Season 8 Ladder Players Futties Saeed Al Owairan challenge

(Image credit: EA)

Assist 10 goals with Ansu Fati (Level 20)

Score 8 goals from outside the box with Marcus Rashford (Level 22)

Concede no more than one goal in eight different matches with Lena Oberdorf (Level 24) in your starting lineup

Play 20 matches with Ansu Fati, Marcus Rashford and Lena Oberdorf in your starting lineup

Who makes the FC 24 Season 8 Ladder Players list?

(Image credit: EA)

Below is the complete FC 24 Season 8 Ladder Player cards list. There’s only one legend, in Garrincha, but note that this item is an improvement on his FC 24 Base Icons card.