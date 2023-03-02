How to get Virginia as a companion in Sons of the Forest

The Sons of the Forest Virginia companion will join you simply if you don't attack her first, though it might take some time for her to warm up to you. The six-limbed ballet dancer who went missing on the island some time ago, Virginia is one of the allies who can accompany you on your journey and will even help to defend you against enemies, though she doesn't take directions as well as Kelvin does, preferring to do her own thing. If you want to know more about how to get her on the team, here's a basic explanation of how to get Virginia in Sons of the Forest. Don't worry - it's not as hard as you might think.

How to get Virginia in Sons of the Forest to join you

As mentioned, Virginia will join you in Sons of the Forest simply after enough time has passed, assuming you don't hurt her. The process goes like this:

Early on in the game, you may notice Virginia nearby. She'll slowly approach you if not driven off. Stow any weapons you have out with G and allow her to approach, without making any sudden moves. She'll run off into the forest out of sight not long afterwards. Don't worry, that's normal. Later on, this pattern will repeat, with her emerging and disappearing again. Never do anything aggressive in these moments. Eventually, Virginia will warm up to you and learn to trust you. She'll start bringing you little food offerings initially and eventually simply start following you of her own accord. At this point, she is a companion you can have limited interactions with.

For more details on what Virginia's capable of doing, we've got her details listed here in the Sons of the Forest companions guide, where you can find out the limits of her abilities, as well as how to give her weapons and clothing.

Can you respawn Virginia if she dies?

Keep in mind that if Virginia is killed, as per the Sons of the Forest respawn system, she's not coming back unless you start modding the game. You'll have a chance to revive her if she takes too much damage, but that's before she dies and goes into a downed state - if you don't get to her in time, or she takes further damage while downed, she'll die and there's no in-game way to respawn her within that save file.

