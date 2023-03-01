How to get the Sled in Sons of the Forest

The Sons of the Forest sled is obtained by printing it at the 3D Printer, at the cost of 1000 Printer Resin total. The sled serves no function other than rapid motion and movement down inclines, mountains and slopes, but that can still be very useful as a way to make it back to your base, help allies or escape enemies quickly. We'll cover exactly how you can get your own sled in Sons of the Forest below, as well as how you can use it to your advantage!

Sons of the Forest Sled location

There's no way to find the Sled in Sons of the Forest, you have to craft it with the 3D Printer found at the location marked above. Head there and you'll find a small cave at the bottom of a set of stairs, at the end of which is a little underground office with the 3D Printer inside!

The printer is hooked up to a laptop where you can choose what you build, cycling through to the Sled icon. The slight hitch is that the Sled costs 1000 Printer Resin to craft - not only is that pretty expensive, but the 3D Printer starts with 850 Resin installed.

Fortunately there's more in the very same room - enough to reach that 1000 threshold, but keep in mind that if you use it for this purpose, you won't have much left for crafting other stuff, and will have to find more at different locations.

Alternatively, you can use these Sons of the Forest item IDs, implemented with the rules at the attached guide, to just spawn them in your inventory!

Sled item ID: 428

Printer Resin item ID: 390

How to use the Sled

The sled is a little fiddly, but you use it by equipping it from your inventory, then pressing the left mouse button while in the air, either by jumping or stepping off a high ledge. Triggering that will cause your character to place the sled beneath them, and they'll slide down whatever slope they're on, dismounting when you press the button again. There's no way to generate momentum other than being on a slope; once you reach flat ground, you're stuck.

