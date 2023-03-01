How to get the Sled in Sons of the Forest

By Joel Franey
published

The sled in Sons of the Forest is a great way to have fun and slide quickly down mountains

Sons of the Forest sled
(Image credit: Newnight)

The Sons of the Forest sled is obtained by printing it at the 3D Printer, at the cost of 1000 Printer Resin total. The sled serves no function other than rapid motion and movement down inclines, mountains and slopes, but that can still be very useful as a way to make it back to your base, help allies or escape enemies quickly. We'll cover exactly how you can get your own sled in Sons of the Forest below, as well as how you can use it to your advantage!

Sons of the Forest Sled location

Sons of the Forest sled

(Image credit: Newnight)
Sons of the Forest guides

Sons of the Forest crafting recipes
Sons of the Forest cheats
Sons of the Forest respawn
Sons of the Forest GPS locators
Sons of the Forest log dupe glitch

There's no way to find the Sled in Sons of the Forest, you have to craft it with the 3D Printer found at the location marked above. Head there and you'll find a small cave at the bottom of a set of stairs, at the end of which is a little underground office with the 3D Printer inside!

The printer is hooked up to a laptop where you can choose what you build, cycling through to the Sled icon. The slight hitch is that the Sled costs 1000 Printer Resin to craft - not only is that pretty expensive, but the 3D Printer starts with 850 Resin installed. 

Fortunately there's more in the very same room - enough to reach that 1000 threshold, but keep in mind that if you use it for this purpose, you won't have much left for crafting other stuff, and will have to find more at different locations. 

Alternatively, you can use these Sons of the Forest item IDs, implemented with the rules at the attached guide, to just spawn them in your inventory!

  • Sled item ID: 428
  • Printer Resin item ID: 390

How to use the Sled

Sons of the Forest sled

(Image credit: Newnight)

The sled is a little fiddly, but you use it by equipping it from your inventory, then pressing the left mouse button while in the air, either by jumping or stepping off a high ledge. Triggering that will cause your character to place the sled beneath them, and they'll slide down whatever slope they're on, dismounting when you press the button again. There's no way to generate momentum other than being on a slope; once you reach flat ground, you're stuck.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission 

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments