All Sons of the Forest Crafting Recipes we've found so far

Sons of the Forest crafting recipes are discovered as you find materials and blueprints, combining items in your inventory for new weapons and tools. The world is still uncovering all these crafting recipes at time of writing, but we've accumulated all the recipes in Sons of the Forest we know of below, with the precise components and how to craft them yourself. Here's all Sons of the Forest crafting recipes, as well as the basics of survivalist DIY 101.
All Crafting Recipes in Sons of the Forest
We've listed all the Sons of the Forest crafting recipes we know of below, with the components to make them yourself. Keep in mind that crafting recipes are made by laying out and combining things in your inventory, while building structures is done by collecting and placing objects in the world around you.
Because building structures is clearly explained in the guide book you can access with the B button, we're only only covering basic item crafting recipes here. Use the links at the side of the page to leap to whatever you want to build. Oh, and we fully expect to uncover more recipes over time, especially if future updates to Sons of the Forest add more, so keep an eye on this page for future updates!
Essential Sons of the Forest crafting recipes
- Crafted Spear: Stick x2, Utility Knife x1, Duct Tape x1
- Health Mix: Yarrow x1, Aloe Vera x1
- Bone Armor: Bone x4, Rope x1, Duct Tape x1
- Molotov: Vodka Bottle x1, Cloth x1
All Sons of the forest crafting recipes
We've put every single crafting recipe we know of below, and will be sure to fill it out as more appear!
Bone Armor crafting recipe
- Bone x4, Rope x1, Duct Tape x1
Protects wearer from damage when worn.
Canned Food crafting recipes
- Canned Food x1 (unopened), Can Opener x1
Substantial food source.
Cat Food crafting recipes
- Cat Food x1 (unopened), Can Opener x1
Substantial food source - with a cat on the side of the tin!
Chainsaw crafting recipe
- Chainsaw x1, Battery x1
Melee weapon and efficient tool for chopping down trees. This recipe serves as a means to recharge the Chainsaw manually, but you have to find it in the world first.
Crafted Bow crafting recipe
- Stick x2, Rope x1, Duct Tape x1
Ranged weapon (requires Stone Arrows to use).
Crafted Club crafting recipe
- Stick x1, Rope x1, Skull x1
Melee weapon with a broad, swinging attack animation.
Crafted Spear crafting recipe
- Stick x2, Utility Knife x1, Duct Tape x1
Melee weapon that can also be thrown at opponents effectively.
Flashlight crafting recipe
- Flashlight x1, Battery x1
Powerful directed light source. This recipe serves as a means to recharge the Flashlight manually.
Health Mix crafting recipe
- Yarrow x1, Aloe Vera x1
Consumable that restores a bit of health.
Health Mix + crafting recipe
- Aloe Vera x1, Horsetail x1, Fireweed x1
Consumable that restores a lot of health
Hide Armor crafting recipe
- Hide x2, Cloth x1
Protects wearer from damage when worn.
Leaf Armor crafting recipe
- Leaves x10, Cloth x1
Slightly protects wearer from damage when worn.
Molotov crafting recipe
- Vodka Bottle x1, Cloth x1
Thrown projectile consumable that ignites targets.
Repair Tool crafting recipe
- Stick x1, Rope x1, Stone x1
Tool used to repair player-built constructions
Stone Arrow crafting recipe
- Small Stone x4, Stick x2, Feather x2
Ammunition for Crafted Bow.
Tech Armor crafting recipe
- Tech Mesh x1, Wire x1, Circuit Board x1, Duct Tape x1, Batteries x1
Significantly protects wearer from damage when worn.
Time Bomb crafting recipe
- C4 Brick x1, Watch x1, Wire x1, Duct Tape x1, Coins x5, Circuit Board x1
Explosive device that does massive damage to enemies.
Torch crafting recipe
- Stick x1, Cloth x1
Light source that can be ignited with your lighter.
How to craft items in Sons of the Forest
To craft items you have the recipes for, follow these instructions:
- Press I to bring up your inventory
- Select objects in your inventory and press RMB to "combine" them.
- This will lay the chosen object in the central space.
- When all the chosen objects can be combined into an object, the icon of a cog in the top right will fully light up.
- Select the cog to combine those items.
Depending on the recipe, some of these items may be used up, others might not. When crafting the Spear, the stick is consumed to build the shaft of the weapon, but the Utility Knife is simply used to sharpen the end before being returned to your inventory.
How to learn new crafting recipes in Sons of the Forest
Crafting recipes are simply learned when the player has some or all of the relevant components on themselves, whereupon the recipe is automatically added to your database for the rest of the game. It means it's good practice to collect everything you find just in case it unlocks a new recipe - once you have everything needed to build an item, you should have the recipe all ready to go!
How to craft bases and structures
Players actually have all the crafting recipes for bases and the structures therein set to go from the start, as these are all laid out in the Guide Book, accessed with the B button. Rather than being constructed in your inventory, these structures are made by interacting, modifying and breaking objects in the real world, sometimes by setting up a frame for where an object will go and effectively filling it in with materials.
So when you want to build something for your base, simply open the book and flick through to the page on it - whereupon it'll be laid out for you accordingly!