How to get the Sons of the Forest rope gun

Being able to get the Sons of the Forest rope gun will open up exploration by letting you use the rops you might have seen around as zip lines. Finding it involves exploring a specific cave, and dealing with monsters, with the rope gun your reward for surviving it all.

The rope gun is extremely important overall as it's the only way you can reach the Sons of the Forest shovel, and only the first step to getting it as you'll also need to find the Sons of the Forest Rebreather as well.

Fortunately I've found them all and can show you where to go and what to expect. Be warned, this isn't easy. If you haven't got a ready supply of good gear and weapons, and are trying your luck with nothing but a spear and high hope, expect to be scum saving and cheesing your way to victory. Set lots of fire and if in doubt run - if you can reach a narrow tunnel you'll lose a few enemies and have an easier fight in the smaller space. Any one fight is probably manageable, but with several stacked up one after the other, things soon take their toll.

With that in mind let's go and get the Sons of the Forest rope gun and get you more mobile around the island.

Find the rope gun cave near the helicopter

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The rope gun is in a cave near the helicopter where you crashed. Head to the area shown on the map. You're looking for a boarded up cave recessed into the cliff with a couple of crates outside.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

If you can, build a simple wooden shelter here so you can save. Keep your tarps to build shelters to save inside the cave, as it'll make life easier if you can avoid trying to run the whole thing in one go.

Smash the boards with any weapons and head in.

Head left when you get inside the cave

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Once inside you'll be in a linear tunnel initially so scope up anything you find and keep going. Eventually you'll reach a lit cave you can get down to using a bath on the right side of the path.

Once you're down the safest thing to do is hug the wall to the left and follow it around until you find a narrow corridor leading out. There are basic enemies here but you really want to avoid them as much as you can. The narrow corridor will lead you into a chamber blocked by a monster.

Use the time bomb to blow up the monster

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The monster is stuck and can't hurt you so this is a good place to set up a shelter to save at - the section ahead is long but quite straight so it's easy to keep heading back and saving your progress.

Pick up the two bombs to the right of the creature, next to the body and use one to blow it up. You can now head through.

The next area ahead will be a straight tunnel into another open lit cave. There are some basic enemies in here but also a finger (an enemy that is just a giant mouth on legs'. You can fight them as the narrow area is a useful choke point and a good area to use molotovs. But you can also sneak or run past them. Past that area you'll reach a space with some bodies hanging from the ceiling and cave painting.

Keep moving forward, set up a save, and run if you have to

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

There's a Twins enemy here so again sneak or run past if you can and keep going. You'll come to another lit up area with bodies hanging from the ceiling and this time there will be some baby enemies. These aren't too hard to take on as long you strafe to avoid their jumping attack and hit them when they land. There's quite a few though so it can go south fast.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

You'll hit another narrow section and when you come out into another lit area you might want to stealth as far as you can, then run the second it goes south. There's a lot of enemies in here, including fingers and it's tough to fight them all. You'll know when you reach the end as there will be a light shining out over the exit.

Take the left turn at the shiny rocks

This is the last stretch: another corridor with some baby enemies to deal with or run past. You'll pass some more hanging bodies and light but the thing to look out for is a left turn, framed by some metallic rocks with some bone piles inside.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

If you go straight on at this point you'll find a few items and a dead end. Do that if you want and then take the turning. From this point there's a long straight path to the Sons of the Forest rope gun. There will be some babies along the way you can stealth, fight, or just run past. Eventually you'll see a lit dead end with the rope gun in a crate.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Pick it up and you'll be able to use the rope you can see with the cloth hanging on it to get out. Once you land, just run. You'll pass a twins enemy but if you keep going you'll hit the exit and get out with no trouble