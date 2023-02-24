Where to find the Sons of the Forest shovel

The Sons of the Forest shovel is surprisingly hard to get. While the cave it's in is easy to find, there are other pieces of kit needed to reach it and a range of monsters to fight or avoid as well. It's not an easy thing to obtain but I've done it and can show you how.

Finding the shovel in Sons of the Forest needs the Sons of the Forest rope gun and the Sons of the Forest rebreather as well. Both of those are ordeals in of themselves, so if you haven't got either yet, get ready for a couple of challenging detours.

If you do have the rebreather and rope gun, then you're ready to retrieve the shovel. This isn't going to be easy and, unless you're very well supplied and armed, prepare to reload saves a lot and run away from monsters. There's a lot of them and without good armour, weapons and healing supplies you probably won't survive too many fights.

However, I've done it with nothing but a spear and a lot of patience so if you want to get the Sons of the Forest shovel, I can show you.

The Sons of the Forest shovel is in this cave

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Head to this cave, near the snowy part of the map, to make a start getting the shovel. You'll know when you've found the cave because you'll find some bodies on stakes in the water and some supplies scattered around.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Grab the slingshot off one of the bodies while you're here, and build a shelter to save your game. I'd recommend taking the time to build a wooden one and keeping any tarps you have to build inside the cave to get a checkpoint along the way.

Take the zipline in the cave

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Right inside the cave you'll see a light shining at a rope with some cloth hanging on it. This is why you need the rope gun. Grab the cloth and then use the rope gun to get further into the cave.

Grab the O2 canister

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

You'll land in a more open area, with some water, that's clear of enemies but does have an O2 canister by a light. Be sure to pick that up as you don't get many. Once you've got it, dive in the water.

Swim down and under where you were

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Jump in the water and immediately swim down. You should see a channel heading straight down, follow it and you'll end up swimming back under where you were just standing.

Try to drown the monsters on the other side

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

When you come out of the water there will be a lot of basic enemies. Enough to cause some real trouble if you're just poking them with a spear. However, if you keep goading them and then retreating into the water you can get a lot of them to drown. You won't be able to scavenge any creepy armor from them if you do this but you'll avoid taking a lot of damage. You can also run straight past them as there's an exit they can't follow you through at the end.

Grab the O2 canister if you can

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

You might not be able to drown them all so there could be a few to fight but whatever you do keep an eye out for another O2 canister as you move though this section. As I said, they're rare so don't pass up the chance to get it. I actually managed to get this one by just grabbing as I ran past.

Drop into the slide

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Once you get past the monsters there's a one way slide at the end you'll go down, there's no danger here so just enjoy the ride as best you can. You'll land in a safe area with some supplies you can scavenge. Keep moving forwards and you'll eventually pass through a narrow gap with a light ahead.

There's a few basic enemies here but they seem well spaced out. So if you fancy it, take the time to kill them and harvest the creepy armor they drop. Then head on until you see a light pointing the way forward.

Sneak, fight or run to get past

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

You'll take a tunnel into another area with a light in the middle. This bit is tough as there's a finger enemy (big mouth on legs) and a couple of twins, so be ready. If you can, sneak as much as possible and be ready to run if you get made. If you have to fight, retreat back to the entrance where the narrower space will stop you getting surrounded, as well as making molotovs a good option.

However, the exit here leads to an underwater section so you're probably best to just rush through and lose the monsters when you take a dive.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Drown more enemies

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

When you come out of the water there's another big group of enemies - mainly basics but one finger. You can lure them to the water and drown a few of them, and there's also a space to the right where some stalactites form a protective cage you can poke a spear through to damage them without any risk. Clear these enemies until you can safely move forward.

Find the shovel in Sons of the Forest

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Here's where things get dicey. It's now a more or less straight line to the Sons of the Forest shovel. But: it's a narrow path and there are a few enemies - pretty much one of everything, with basics, a finger, a twin and some babies. Deal with them however you want and keep moving forward - when you can see some fluorescent strip lights you've found the shovel. Just look for the light shining on a body where you can retrieve it.