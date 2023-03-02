How to drop items in Sons of the Forest

By Joel Franey
published

How to drop items you're holding in Sons of the Forest - and the surprising limitations thereof.

Sons of the Forest drop item
(Image credit: Newnight)

To drop items in Sons of the Forest is done with the G button on a keyboard, or B/Circle if you're using a controller. However, there's a strange limitation - namely, that you only drop the item if you're unable to store it in your inventory. It's an odd system and one we'll explain in more detail below, as we cover how to drop items in Sons of the Forest - and those times where you'll simply be unable to.

Dropping items in Sons of the Forest explained

Sons of the Forest drop item

(Image credit: Newnight)
As mentioned, items in Sons of the Forest can be dropped with the G key, or B/Circle buttons on controller, but there's a catch: despite being called "drop" in the menu, it's actually more of an "unequip" button.

See, if there's room in your inventory for that item you're dropping, it simply goes back in your bag, and there's no way to stop this. The only time the item drops on the ground is when your inventory is too full to allow for it - so if you "drop" a stone, it'll just go back in your inventory, unless it's already stuffed so full of rocks that no more can be crammed inside. It also occurs if you drop an item that's too big to fit inside ANY inventory - such as a log, which can only be held over the player's shoulder.

To be fair, there's rarely a downside to this: inventory space in Sons of the Forest is only limited by item type: you can hold every item in the game at once, only limited by the size of the stacks that the inventory allows (for example, while you can hold rocks, sticks and weapons all at once, you can only hold so much of each of these).

We'd also guess that this is all tied to the Sons of the Forest respawn system for items - namely that the world tends to revert to a default/factory state whenever reloaded. So even if you drop an item, if it's just loose in the world, it won't stay there for long. Therefore, dropping items isn't an especially helpful feature. 

Still, it's possible it'll get added to the game in future updates, as the developers have already noted and fulfilled player requests such as adding a Sons of the Forest hotkey weapons feature.

