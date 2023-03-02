How to turn on Sons of the Forest big head mode

published

A glorious PS2-era throwback, big head mode in Sons of the Forest allows you to increase the size of all character's skulls.

Sons of the Forest big head mode
Sons of the Forest big head mode is turned on via the gameplay section of the settings menu, increasing the size of all the character's heads. A fun throwback to a gaming trend of the 2000s, big head mode in Sons of the Forest actually has some advantages for those playing the game - but we'll discuss that momentarily. First we'll cover in detail how to turn on the Sons of the Forest big head mode, and make this whole horror survival game feel a little more… Punch and Judy.

Turning on Big Head Mode in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest big head mode

You can turn on Big Head Mode in Sons of the Forest via the gameplay section of the settings menu (shown above), where it's a simple on/off option that you can toggle at any point you like - so no Sons of the Forest cheats required in this case!

Big Head Mode inflates the heads of ALL characters in the game, including your Sons of the Forest companions, the cannibals who attack you, and even animals! Yes, you can see big-headed rabbits running around the island, seemingly unhampered by their massive skulls.

Sons of the Forest big head mode

This actually has a meaningful gameplay advantage - it's easier to spot and identify enemies and NPCs at a distance. Because everybody's heads are larger, the bigger character models mean that spotting movement in the foliage is easier to do, plus the increased faces means it's easier to identify who you're looking at. It won't break the game, but it lessens confusion about who you're facing down in the dark.

