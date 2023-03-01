All Sons of the Forest keycard locations

There are three Sons of the Forest keycards to be found on the island - Maintenance, VIP and Guest - that open special doors hidden away. You'll probably discover one of these doors by accident just by exploring, which will the set you off looking for the keycards. To help you do that, I've got them already and can show you where to go and what to expect.

However, there's a system to this: each keycard is hidden away and you'll need some keycards to reach others. So you'll want to do things in the right order to save wasting time. You'll also need the Sons of the Forest shovel to dig up the hatch to the first keycard. So if you've not got that yet you'll also need the Sons of the Forest rebreather and Sons of the Forest rope gun to reach the shovel first. If you've not done any of that yet, use my guides there to get you up to speed.

All Sons of the Forest key card locations

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Assuming you have the shovel and are ready to go, these are the three Sons of the Forest keycards and the order to get them in:

Maintenance keycard VIP keycard Guest keycard

Each of the keycards are marked by the green circles on your Sons of the Forest map, which we've marked here. Remember to do them in this order as you'll need the Maintenance key card to reach the VIP keycard, and both of those open doors in the area you'll get the Guest keycard from.

Now, let's take a look at how to get all three Sons of the Forest keycards.

Sons of the Forest Maintenance Key card

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

You'll need to start with the Sons of the Forest maintenance key card as it opens the door to the next card. Head here on the map and look for a golf cart in a clearing with some survey equipment. If you investigate the area in the middle you should see a shovel prompt appear which will let you dig out the Maintenance A hatch.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Head inside where you'll find a long thin corridor. Take care here as at the end you'll find some baby enemies in a storeroom so take them out first. Once the area's cleared you can check out the room just off the corridor. The Maintenance keycard is on the desk next to the 3D printer.

Sons of the Forest VIP keycard

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest VIP keycard is found here on the island, in a small cave near some more golf carts. Head inside and you'll pass through a small cave passage that will lead to a hatch labelled Food and Dining. Open it, climb down, and you'll find yourself in a store room. There will be some bodies full of crossbow bolts you'll want to grab, as you'll find the crossbow itself later. Use the Maintenance Card on the door with the keypad to proceed.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Once you've used the Maintenance card to open the door you'll find yourself in a room full of plants. There will be some babies in here so take them out before proceeding. In between the racks of plants you will also find the crossbow.

There's a door leading into shadow at the end of the room but be careful - there is a finger enemy in there so be ready for a fight. Once it's taken care of, head into another storage area with some supplies to grab. Keep moving forward into a corridor full of water. Keep following this path until you a door at the end of the corridor.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

This door needs the VIP keycard so look for a left turn as you approach it. Head in when you see the door and follow this path until you reach a control room with screens on the wall. The VIP keycard is on the desk under these screens. Once you have it you can then access the VIP area. Inside you'll find a fancy dining area full of dead mutants and not much else. You can either leave the way you came in or swim out through the water past the broken windows. You'll meet a lot of enemies that way though so it's not really worth it.

Sons of the Forest Guest keycard

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest guest keycard is the final one you can find for the moment and it's here on the map. Look out for an overgrown golf cart which is just in front of a cave mouth. Head in, through the cave passage, and into a corridor where you'll find a room with a bed, 3D printer and supplies, including crossbow bolts. Leave the room and you'll see light at the end of the tunnel to your right. Go this way and turn right again when you reach the end to find a door.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The maintenance keycard will open this door into a dark gym area. The first part of this area is safe but be careful when you get to the otherside: on the right is a pool area full of babies and on the left is another gym space full of blind cannibals. You can probably ignore the pool as there's nothing much in there but you're going to have to realistically fight your way through the cannibals as there's a lot more enemies to come so it's best to take them all out as you go. Once you've cleared them you'll be able to see an orange area with a reception desk.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

There are three finger enemies here - one behind the reception desk and two in front of the doors either side in the area behind. Sneak past of take them out and move through the doors where you'll find some stairs going up to another pool area.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

At the end of this area you'll see a keycard door to your right and a bar. If you move into the bar and head to the seating area at the back you'll find the Guest keycard on a table surrounded by bodies.

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

However, you're not done yet. There's also a locked door by the bar that the VIP keycard opens where you'll find some supplies and a shotgun rail. If you go back to the locked door just before the bar you can open it to reach another room - to one side is a tunnel that leaves the bunker (there's a drop making it one way so it's not really worth it) and a cinema at the back where you can get the chainsaw from the body of one of the audience. You'll have to fight some blind cannibals, babies and a finger in this areas.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission