All Sons of the Forest weapon locations and how to get them

Here are all the Son of the Forest weapons locations and where to find them. I've located them them all so if you want to save time search them out I can run you though the location and what you need to reach them all. I'm not including all the various things like bones and stick you can use as clubs in Sons of the Forest, I'm just focusing on guns, bows and so on.

So let's take a look at all the weapons in Sons of the Forest and where you'll need to go on the island to reach them. Starting with the basics and then working through the more advance kit.

Starter weapons

Combat Knife

Tactical Axe

You'll begin the game with your combat knife and a tactical axe, which are both basically only good for crafting. They'll do some damage in a pinch but you're best advised to start crafting a spear as soon as you can, as it's one of the best starter weapons (see below for more on that).

Craftable weapons

Spear - crafting recipe: two sticks, tape and a knife to craft.

Bow - crafting recipe: two sticks, rope, tape.

Club - Crafting recipeP: one stick, one skull, one rope

The spear is going to be your main weapon until you get something better. It's got a good range and can stun lock enemies if you poke them hard enough. When it comes to the bow you'll need arrows. The easiest way to do that is to 3D print them, which you can do easily where we've marked them on the map below at position 11 - look for a green GPS spot leading you to a cave. You'll also find a supply of carbon fibre arrows and crossbow bolts there which respawn regularly.

All Sons of the Forest weapon locations

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

Modern Axe Stun Baton Pistol Machete Stun Gun Compound Bow - Needs shovel Shotgun - Needs shovel Firefighter Axe - Needs shovel Revolver - Needs shovel Crossbow - Needs Maintenance Keycard Electric Chainsaw / Guitar - Needs Maintenance Keycard Katana / putter - Needs Maintenance Keycard

The first five weapons can just be picked up in the world without any extra equipment, so should probably be a priority. The modern axe, stun baton and pistol especially will give you a significant early edge.

The next set of weapons, 6-9, require the Sons of the Forest shovel to dig up hatches in the ground. That is a whole thing in its own right, needing you to find the Sons of the Forest rebreather and the Sons of the Forest rope gun first, to get. These are all extremely useful weapons though so if you haven't got the shovel yet it's worth taking the detour to sort that out. The Compound Bow in particular is probably one of the best weapons in the game given its range and ammo availability.

The final set of weapons will need one of the Sons of the Forest keycards, with several doors needing the Maintenance Keycard to open.

Let's take a look in more details at all the weapons and how to get them in Sons of the Forest.

1. Sons of the Forest Modern Axe location

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest Modern Axe can be found at a campsite, on a body by a tent. There's a lot of good supplies here as well so it's worth seeking out as soon as you can, and returning from time to time when things respawn.

2. Sons of the Forest Stun Baton location

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest stun baton is near the helicopter crash site. Look out for a pile of skulls near a waterfall. You can pull it out of the centre of that. It uses batteries as ammunition which you should find plenty of generally and, while it doesn't do any damage, it does stun and paralyse enemies for a few valuable seconds.

3. Sons of the Forest Pistol location

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest pistol is in a red life raft floating just off the shore. There's also a GPS locator with it that appears on the map as a purple spot. The only issue is the shark swimming around nearby, so set up a shelter on the beach before you swim out and don't waste any time in the water.

4. Sons of the Forest Machete location

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest Machete is on the beach a deflated red dinghy. So look for some of those scattered around and find it. It's a fast weapon, with its speed countering the middling damage it does, plus it can stagger enemies.

5. Sons of the Forest Stun Gun location

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest Stun Gun is in a cave on the coast. It's one of the harder 'easy' gets, as while it doesn't need any additional equipment to reach, you will have to navigate a monster filled cave and get out again to claim it. You can fight them, sneak or run past according to how you see fit. It uses its own ammo type and doesn't have a huge range, so it isn't the most useful weapon.

Here's where to find the Stun Gun on Sons of the Forest:

Enter the cave and keep moving forward until you reach a water filled area. There will be monsters here to fight or avoid. At the end of the water cave you'll see a light pointing at a way out, this is the direction to take to the stun gun as the left turn leads to the rebreather. There's a lot of enemies here. As you move through the passageway hug the right wall to avoid a dead end. If you hear music and see a radio hanging from the ceiling you're on the right path. Eventually you'll see some red lights and reach a dead end. The Stun gun is on the body hanging from the ceiling.

6. Son of the Forest Compound Bow location (Shovel needed)

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest Compound Bow is under a maintenance hatch marked by a green circle on your map. There's an enemy camp nearby to look out for and a golf cart right by the dirt you need to dig up. Once the hatch is exposed head on and you'll find the bow next to a body, in the bathroom of the apartment you'll find down there.

7. Sons of the Forest Shotgun location (Shovel needed)

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the forest shotgun is in a grave you can dig up with the shovel. It's also with a GPS tracker that will mark it with a purple spot on your map. It's hidden in the bushes so it might take a couple of passes to find, just look out for a wooden cross in the ground.

8. Sons of the forest Firefighter Axe location (Shovel needed)

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Firefighter Axe is under Maintenance Hatch A so you'll need the shovel to get in. It'll be marked by a green circle on you map - look for some survey equipment and a golf cart to find the patch of dirt you need to dig up. It's right at the end of the corridor in a case on the wall. Just be wary of the baby enemies you'll also find there. This is also the location of the Maintenance Keycard, which you might want to grab while you're there.

9. Sons of the Forest Revolver location (Shovel needed)

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest revolver is under Maintenance Hatch C on a golf course, marked by a green circle on your map. It's a trek away from the starting area on the other side of the island. The golf course is hard to miss so once you find it look out for some golf carts and survey equipment around the earth you need to dig up to get inside. The revolver is by the body of the dead worker you'll find inside.

10. Sons of the Forest Crossbow location (Maintenance keycard needed)

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest Crossbow is in a cave marked on you map with a green circle, under the Food and Drinks Hatch. It requires the maintenance keycard to reach. Here's how to reach it:

You'll find the cave in some rocks near some golf carts, and the hatch at the end of a passage inside. Under the hatch you'll find a store room with a locked door and the maintenance keycard will open. Behind the door you'll find a room full of plants that leads to another room full of plants filled with baby enemies. The crossbow is between the second and third row of plants in the second room. If you keep going here you'll eventually find the VIP keycard as well in a room full of security monitors.

11. Sons of the Forest Chainsaw location (Maintenance keycard needed)

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest Chainsaw is in a cave by an overgrown golf cart marked by a green circle on your map, you can also grab the guitar while you're here. Head inside and past the small room with the easy to reach 3D printer, where you can print all the arrows you need, and you'll find a corridor that leads to a locked door that opens with the maintenance keycard.

Here's where to find the Chainsaw and guitar:

The maintenance keycard will open the door to a gym area that goes around to the left full of blind cannibals. Ignore the pool to the right as there's nothing in there but baby energies The gym area will lead into an orange guest area with some finger enemies. Head Through the doors at the back and up the stairs. In the upper pool area you can head straight on to find the guitar on the bar. The chainsaw can be found through the locked door to the right just before the bar.

While some reports say you need the guest keycard to open the locked door in the pool room, I opened if when I only had the Guest and VIP keycard. However it appears blank so I don't know which one it was. The Guest Keycard can be found in the bar area, on a table surrounded by bodies anyway, so grab it while you're here.

12. Sons of the Forest Katana location (Maintenance keycard needed)

(Image credit: Endnight Games)

The Sons of the Forest katana can be found in a cave near a large lake, marked on your map with a green circle. You'll also find the putter as well which can be used as a melee weapon. There's a fair journey ahead and a lot of enemies. You'll also encounter one of the game's story cutscenes as well which will lock you into completing the bunker. You can't grab what you want and get out straight away, so make sure you're ready.

Here's where to find the Sons of the Forest katana, and the putter:

Head into the cave, through the rock passageway and you'll find a hole that drops down into a corridor. Use the maintenance keycard to open the door at the bottoms of the stairs. This will trigger a cutscene and once it's over you'll be trapped and have to see the bunker out to the end. Follow the corridor along until you see an open door on the right. There's a finger enemy in there you'll need to kill but inside you'll find another pistol (which you can't pick up if you already have one) and a pistol rail to mount attachments. Leave the room and head into the next section where you'll find another open door. This time you'll find some baby enemies. Once they're indeed you'll find the putter, which can be used as a melee weapon, some golf balls, a 3D printer and a code sheet. Leave the room and keep moving forward until you reach some stairs going down. There will be some blind cannibals at the bottom and a finger, before another section of open doors. The first open door you reach will contain some supplies and ammo. Take what you need and move on to the next section. In the next section there are two open doors, the first one has the katana while the second has the Golden Armor you'll need to trigger the game's ending. Once you have the Katana and the golden armour head into the next area and take the stairs down several floors until you reach level 5. You'll find a mortuary here, with a demon enemy, just before a locked door. The Golden Mask is on one of the bodies so grab it. Use the Maintenance keycard to open the locked door and you'll be back in the caves. Just follow the tunnels to leave.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission