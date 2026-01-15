Terraria 1.4.5 finally has a release date, and after years of delays, Re-Logic's totally, definitely final update will launch in under 2 weeks

Over three years since the last major update, Terraria 1.4.5 finally has a release date, and we'll be able to dive in in under two weeks' time.

To be exact, Terraria's 1.4.5 patch will be rolling out on January 27. "As we mentioned in last month's State of the Game, things were looking up for a January 2026 release," Re-Logic's Ted "Loki" Murphy says in the announcement. "We did have to resubmit a few things, which pushed us back a bit further than expected."

The devs "have a few more things to get done between now and then (a couple of approvals still pending as well)," but fans are being instructed to "start the countdown." It's been a long time coming –