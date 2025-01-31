As Terraria's sixth final update approaches, the devs are still planning an "ideation session" to make sure they don't forget to add anything

The Terraria devs at Re-Logic just can't quit building more content, and as 1.4.5 – set to be the game's sixth final update – approaches, they're teasing further additions, and letting everybody know they might just have even more in store than originally planned.

"The team is already hard at work with adding a few new bits" in 2025, the devs explain in a new State of the Game blog post, "tweaking and balancing what we have, and fixing the usual bugs that crop up. We still plan to have an ideation session to be sure there is nothing that we have left on the side that shouldn't be there – and that meeting should lock in what there is left to do."

Re-Logic has already admitted that the 1.4.5 update's been pushed back because they keep adding more stuff to it, but who can complain about more free content? Today's blog also teases a handful of new additions, like rock candy – literally candy made out of gemstones – as well as a fairy transformation that'll let you fly around in a tiny, adorable form at will.

The devs have hinted that the update will launch in 2025, and, according to today's blog, they remain "hopeful that this year will bring the long-awaited update." After that, they'll be turning their attention to implementing the long-awaited crossplay feature, which I believe will mark us down for Terraria's seventh final update. It's getting increasingly difficult to keep track.

