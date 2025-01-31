As Terraria's sixth final update approaches, the devs are still planning an "ideation session" to make sure they don't forget to add anything
For now, Re-Logic is teasing a fairy transformation and edible rocks
The Terraria devs at Re-Logic just can't quit building more content, and as 1.4.5 – set to be the game's sixth final update – approaches, they're teasing further additions, and letting everybody know they might just have even more in store than originally planned.
"The team is already hard at work with adding a few new bits" in 2025, the devs explain in a new State of the Game blog post, "tweaking and balancing what we have, and fixing the usual bugs that crop up. We still plan to have an ideation session to be sure there is nothing that we have left on the side that shouldn't be there – and that meeting should lock in what there is left to do."
Re-Logic has already admitted that the 1.4.5 update's been pushed back because they keep adding more stuff to it, but who can complain about more free content? Today's blog also teases a handful of new additions, like rock candy – literally candy made out of gemstones – as well as a fairy transformation that'll let you fly around in a tiny, adorable form at will.
The devs have hinted that the update will launch in 2025, and, according to today's blog, they remain "hopeful that this year will bring the long-awaited update." After that, they'll be turning their attention to implementing the long-awaited crossplay feature, which I believe will mark us down for Terraria's seventh final update. It's getting increasingly difficult to keep track.
"Terraria will never die as long as there is one last final update," creator says as its 6th final update approaches at long last.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
After survival games like Conan Exiles, Funcom says it's made "a game with its own identity" out of Dune: Awakening – and I believe it
Dune: Awakening is so much more than a survival game or an MMO - it's a unique sci-fi experience shaped by Frank Herbert's 60-year-old lore and all that came after it