"Terraria 1.4.5 continues unabated," but still no release date for the sandbox game's 6th final update – "We are doing our very best to get to that day as quickly as possible"

When Terraria's first final update launched back in 2020, I couldn't imagine many fans would imagine we'd once again be counting the days to a final update here in 2025. But yes, the wait for Terraria 1.4.5 – the sandbox game's sixth final update, if my math is right – continues, even as developer Re-Logic promises work on the patch continues at a strong pace.

"Work on Terraria 1.4.5 continues unabated," the devs say in the latest State of the Game blog. "Still no dates to share, which we know will be disappointing to everyone, but we are doing our very best to get to that day as quickly as possible," they continue, adding that "hopefully it will not be too much longer before we can give you that launch window."

Notably, DR Studios, the development house primarily known for Terraria's mobile and console ports, is also pitching in. "We have been able to be a lot more involved lately in the final push on 1.4.5 - working hand in hand with Re-Logic on core tickets that impact all platforms for the update," DR says in the blog. "This has been helpful to both teams - and the speed of the update as a whole. We really hope that this will help make for a better update that everyone will thoroughly enjoy."

We also got another little preview of some of those new features we'll be able to "thoroughly enjoy," including some new furniture sets sitting on the border between Lovecraftian and Gigerian, but the coolest bet is a "a brand new RC Car that you can use to zip around your Terraria worlds," which the devs say "can even climb backwalls." The brief clip showing the car in action looks very cool, even if it brings back nightmares of just how bad I am at RC Pro-Am on NES.

"Terraria will never die as long as there is one last final update," as lead developer Andrew 'Redigit' Spinks put it earlier this year, and the game is certainly living large in the minds of fans as the wait for 1.4.5 continues. I'm feeling pretty confident Terraria will keep on living even past 1.4.5, too – whether or not a seventh final update waits sometime in the future.

