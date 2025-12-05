"Medieval 3 is, in some sense, our Half-Life 3" – Total War: Medieval 3 is finally in the works, and Creative Assembly is leaning on immersion to make it worth the 19-year wait

You can't see it and you certainly can't play it just yet, but Total War: Medieval 3 is real. If you're wondering why that alone is such a big deal: Total War celebrates its 25th anniversary this month, and for nearly 20 of those years, fans have been waiting for a follow-up to 2006's Medieval 2: Total War. Now, it's in early pre-production. During a visit to Creative Assembly's Horsham studio, disbelieving developers are still getting used to calling the project Medieval 3 instead of its secretive codename. Vice president of Total War, Roger Collum, contextualizes it best: "Medieval 3 is, in some sense, our Half-Life 3."

Total War: Medieval 3 is one of very few upcoming games that can be fairly compared to the wait for Valve's notoriously absent threequel. But with that comes the weight of staggering expectations, especially when you look at what Creative Assembly has achieved in the time since Medieval 2. That's partly why Medieval 3 is being unveiled so early: the developer is working with its community to shape the upcoming sandbox strategy. "The idea is that people will be really excited by it and super stoked," says Collum, "but they'll also understand what it is when it goes out – rather than everything in their brain that it's not."

While we're still a long way off getting our grubby mitts on Total War: Medieval 3, I caught up with creative director Leif Walter and game director Pawel Wojs to get an early sense of the direction it's marching in.

Marching orders

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

For Creative Assembly as well as fans, the legacy of Medieval 2 is tremendous. It was the first game Wojs ever worked on at the studio, while Walter, who joined Creative Assembly in 2016, still remembers crossing his fingers and hoping for Medieval 3 whilst waiting to be told which game he'd be working on first. "I think we've all had that dream in us for a long time," says Walter.

"We've been saying 'Med 3 when?' internally as well," jokes Wojs, referencing the now-infamous rallying cry plastered in the comments of every Total War social media post. "We're always reading them, and trying to make it happen. Now's the time."

In truth, this isn't Creative Assembly's first stab at making Medieval 3. Collum admits the studio has tried on three separate occasions to get the sequel off the ground, and for Wojs, one in particular sticks out. "After [Total War] Atilla we had a proper go at some early concepting of Medieval 3, and we actually went off on a research trip – a reenactment of the Battle of Grunwald in Poland," says Wojs. "I took a small team, taking photos and doing research."

"We came back and decided to do Three Kingdoms," he continues, bursting into laughter. "It's that balance of [finding] the right time, the right team, the right ambition. And it just felt like what we wanted to do with Medieval 3, it just wasn't the right time. We wouldn't be able to do it justice."

(Image credit: Creative Assembly)

So: why now? There are a few reasons. Chief among them is Creative Assembly's new Warcore engine, which from a technical standpoint allows the studio to achieve things it's never done before. But the "right people" are also in place thanks to shared development across future titles, and crucially, its creators have confidence in being able to pull Medieval 3 off.

"It's been a few years since the last major historical title," adds Walter. "It felt like the right moment to do a bit of a reboot, almost a reimagining of what any historical Total War should look like. So it was a great combination of [being a] new step for that part of the franchise, and what better title, what better setting to choose for that step, than Medieval?"

Yet even by today's standards, Medieval 2 remains a high bar for Creative Assembly to clear. The 19-year-old title is still one of the series' most moddable, with fans creating everything from a Lord of the Rings conversion mod to entirely different historical settings. There's also a nebulous sense of depth, at times feeling like a sandbox-style strategic RPG where the goal is to navigate medieval Europe the best you can. Creative Assembly knows all of this: "We see it as our magnum opus," Wojs surmises.

"What's really interesting about that generation of Total War games, and Medieval 2 specifically, is how the gameplay was fairly limited in comparison to modern Total War titles," says Walter. "But there's something about the world that really comes to life. The little things: the population [...] the trade ships moving across the map. There's something about how the world felt real, authentic, and almost simulated in a way. It was really inspiring to go back to these roots [and say] 'the gameplay, of course, is really important but let's really make sure the world is coming alive in a way that's really special.'"

Living in the moment