After 5 games in almost 30 years, Diablo lead hopes future releases will become more frequent before the series' 60th anniversary: "Maybe we get some out faster"

The end of 2026 (or the start of 2027, depending on who you ask) will mark the 30th anniversary of Diablo, with the series going on a weird release schedule from then onwards. Blizzard's iconic franchise was quick to get a sequel, with 2000 seeing the release of Diablo 2, but since then, the wait between mainline entries grew as it took 12 years for Diablo 3 to release, with Diablo 4 taking another 11 years on top of that (obviously, there were expansions in the meantime too). And, despite all of the negativity towards it, Blizzard counts the 2022 mobile title Diablo Immortal alongside the other titles, but Blizzard wants to beat that going forward.

Speaking to Variety, Whishaw – who is listed as executive producer and vice president, as well as production director of Diablo 4 on his LinkedIn – talks about the decision to update Diablo 2 with new content and a new class all of these years later, saying "It's kind of complicated when you're talking about titles that have been around for 20 years and people are still dedicated to and still playing and still going to get excited about new content."

When asked if news of a new Diablo game could be imminent, he explains, "I'll say at a high level, I think over 30 years of Diablo, we've done five titles. So I would hope that over the next 30 years we do a few more than that, maybe we get some out faster."

So, hopefully the series will have more than 10 total games under its belt by the time we get to the 60th anniversary, then.

