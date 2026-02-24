After 5 games in almost 30 years, Diablo lead hopes future releases will become more frequent before the series' 60th anniversary: "Maybe we get some out faster"
Yes, Immortal counts, apparently
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Diablo lead Gavian Whishaw hopes there will be even more Diablo titles released in 30 years time, aiming to beat more than another five by the series' 60th anniversary.
The end of 2026 (or the start of 2027, depending on who you ask) will mark the 30th anniversary of Diablo, with the series going on a weird release schedule from then onwards. Blizzard's iconic franchise was quick to get a sequel, with 2000 seeing the release of Diablo 2, but since then, the wait between mainline entries grew as it took 12 years for Diablo 3 to release, with Diablo 4 taking another 11 years on top of that (obviously, there were expansions in the meantime too). And, despite all of the negativity towards it, Blizzard counts the 2022 mobile title Diablo Immortal alongside the other titles, but Blizzard wants to beat that going forward.
Speaking to Variety, Whishaw – who is listed as executive producer and vice president, as well as production director of Diablo 4 on his LinkedIn – talks about the decision to update Diablo 2 with new content and a new class all of these years later, saying "It's kind of complicated when you're talking about titles that have been around for 20 years and people are still dedicated to and still playing and still going to get excited about new content."
When asked if news of a new Diablo game could be imminent, he explains, "I'll say at a high level, I think over 30 years of Diablo, we've done five titles. So I would hope that over the next 30 years we do a few more than that, maybe we get some out faster."
So, hopefully the series will have more than 10 total games under its belt by the time we get to the 60th anniversary, then.
It took 25 years for Diablo 2 to get a new class, and less than 2 weeks for players to realize how to make it invincible
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.