Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 has "reached a stage where it's finally starting to match the vision I had for it," director teases, and the "new experience" is "almost complete"

Final Fantasy 7 Remake series director Naoki Hamaguchi has given an update on the development status of part three of the series.

It's been less than two years since Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth arrived on the scene, and the second entry in the Remake series immediately had fans desperate for that third act thanks to its controversial ending. While the first two games had a four-year gap between them, it also took place during the Covid-19 pandemic, so the third part should hopefully not be as far off.

In an interview with YouTuber Julien Chièze , Hamaguchi – who was a co-director on Final Fantasy Remake and director on Rebirth – gives an update on development. "I never intended to make a three-part series that would offer the same kind of experience each time," Hamaguchi explains (translated by Chièze), explaining that Remake defined what the remake project actually is, while Rebirth added an open-world element.

Hamaguchi continues, "In the third part, for the project to succeed, we need to implement a new experience and a new scale. And in that evolution, one of the key words is 'Highwind.'"

For those unaware, Highwind is the name of the flying ship used by the party in the original Final Fantasy 7, meaning air travel will be a central mechanic of the new game. Hamaguchi explains that the "new experience the game will offer is almost complete, and we're entering the phase of development where we will flesh it out.

"As the director, I'd say the game has reached a stage where it's finally starting to match the vision I had for it," Hamaguchi continues, adding that he is "dying to let everyone try it." But sadly, his wish won't come true that soon, as he adds, "We still need to finish it before delivering it, so I ask you to wait just a little longer. We'll be able to share information with you soon."

Even if there's very little chance of it happening, my copium tells me that The Game Awards is "soon"...

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors