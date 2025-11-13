AAA games like the $70 Ghost of Yotei are really just for "more affluent people," says analyst, as soaring prices push players toward free games and Fortnite: "People just don't realize, because they're not paying attention"

News
By published

Well...start paying attention, folks

Atsu stands sword raised alongside an ally in Ghost of Yotei with a blazing fire behind them
(Image credit: Sony)

Players' spending patterns are becoming increasingly polarized according to Mat Piscatella, a veteran industry analyst at Circana. On a recent podcast appearance, Piscatella said AAA games, which tend to be priced at $70 USD nowadays, are still selling well for more "affluent" groups, while players with less money are being driven towards more mobile and free games.

Appearing on Kyle Bosman's Delayed Input podcast, Piscatella claims, "Because of changes in the marketplace, for example, things becoming more expensive particularly in everyday spending categories like food and housing… there's been a separation in the spending patterns of folks."

The result of all this movement is what Piscatella dubs a "K-shaped economy" where, according to Bosman, the "rich get richer and poor getting poorer…and there's just nobody in between."

Moises Taveras
Moises Taveras
Contributor

Moises is a born-and-raised New Yorker who's rarely obnoxious about it. He first aspired to do games media almost 20 years ago while looking up reviews of Super Mario Galaxy and still can't believe he's doing it sometimes. Ask him about Hollow Knight, he dares you.