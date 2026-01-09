Before winning both indie awards at The Game Awards, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's lead said "we'd rather this category went to a smaller studio"

News
By published

"I don't think we really needed this [nomination], even if it's appreciated"

Clair Obscure Expedition 33
(Image credit: Xbox/Sandfall Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's creative director Guillaume Broche says the team would have preferred the indie awards at The Game Awards go to different teams.

Speaking to Edge – in an interview conducted before The Game Awards, where Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 received 9 awards, including Best Independent Game and best Debut Indie Game – Broche was asked, "Is Clair Obscur an indie game?" He explained, "In terms of budget, we are definitely more towards triple-I," adding that "It's weird because it's a 3D game with the kind of graphics that don't necessarily fit what you think of when you think about indie games."

Granted, I think this is more of an issue with how The Game Awards defines what an indie game is. Sometimes it feels like either something self-published or from a smaller publisher like Raw Fury, Devolver, or Kepler. But then with Dave the Diver it was very much like a case of "this feels indie," despite being from a subsidiary of Nexon, which made a net income of ¥114.9 billion in 2021.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.