How to play Where Winds Meet multiplayer with friends

Where Winds Meet is a sprawling open-world Wuxia RPG that can be played entirely solo, but like most games, everything's more fun with friends. You can complete quests and tackle bosses in online co-op with a squad of friends in Where Winds Meet, but not everything is available in multiplayer.

How to Unlock Co-Op in Where Winds Meet

(Image credit: Everstone Studio)

Multiplayer is unlocked after reaching level 10 in Where Winds Meet. You can reach level 10 after completing a few main quests, but you can speed things up by accepting side quests and defeating enemies in the early regions of the game.

Once you've unlocked multiplayer, you can either enter Online Mode to give the game an MMO feel or invite friends to a private squad to complete challenges and quests. To do so, select the Mode Switch button at the top of the screen. The icon looks like a man wearing a pointy hat.

(Image credit: Everstone Studio)

In Online Mode, you'll see other players throughout the open world. You can team up and take on quests together or just hang out in social spaces. Some things (like main story quests) can only be completed in Solo Mode, but you can swap back at any time.

How to Invite Friends in Where Winds Meet

(Image credit: Everstone Studio)

Despite what the name may suggest, Solo Mode also allows you to invite friends for co-op exploration and questing. You just won't see random players out in the open world. To invite your friends, select the Mode Switch button and then choose Solo/Co-Op Mode in the bottom right corner.

This will bring you to a list of active co-op lobbies that are available to join. To add your friends to your session, choose the Invite Visitors button in the bottom-right corner. You can invite them directly through Steam or PSN, or you can generate a co-op code to share with cross-platform player. You can have a maximum of five players in your session including yourself.

Where Winds Meet Co-Op Restrictions

Where Winds Meet lets you do mostly everything in co-op, but there are a few key restrictions.