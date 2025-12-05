The best builds in Where Winds Meet

Working out the best Where Winds Meet builds isn't easy. The combat system can be overwhelming, especially once you level up and start unlocking more difficult content. And, while, you can get away with any weapon combinations in solo mode, co-op raids are another story.

There are a lot of important details that Where Winds Meet doesn't explain unless you dig through dozens of menus, and the onslaught of numbers, percentages, and strange skill names can turn away even the most seasoned RPG veterans. To save you the trouble, we've compiled a list of some of the best builds, with what Where Winds Meet weapons, Inner Ways and more to use - helping you dominate both PVE and PVP.

And if you need some free stuff to help you out check the latest Where Winds Meet codes to see what's on offer.

Where Winds Meet tank build

(Image credit: NetEase)

Tanks man the front lines in Where Winds Meet, holding enemy attention so the rest of the team can pull off their flashy combos without interruption.

As a tank, you'll need a ton of HP and defense boosts from your gear, and you'll also need to learn the buffs provided by tank-specific weapons. This build relies on the Thundercry Blade and Stormbreaker Spear, two powerful weapons that reduce incoming damage and create shields to block incoming attacks.

(Image credit: NetEase)

Use the spear's charged attack to gain Drumbeat, a special buff that increases charged attack damage and makes the Thundercry Blade's shield ability boost charged attack damage even further. Your charged attacks will deal insane damage this way.

Use the Rainwhisper and Moonflare gear sets with this build to maximize your damage output and tankiness. The Rainwhisper set increases critical damage when you have an HP shield and the Moonflare set gives you more opportunities to create shields during combos.

(Image credit: NetEase)

These four Inner Ways round out this tank build:

Exquisite Scenery

Art of Resistance

Battle Anthem

Morale Chant

Exquisite Scenery lets you pull off free level 1 charged attacks after defending. It's not a lot, but it gets stronger with breakthrough upgrades. Art of Resistance will also help on the defensive end, making your shields last longer than usual.

Battle Anthem boosts charged attack damage against bosses, and it even applies to other targets after some upgrades. Finally, Morale Chant applies a stacking damage buff that you can build up just by attacking, which is a huge upgrade to your overall damage output.

Where Winds Meet DPS Build

(Image credit: NetEase)

If you want to deal the most damage in Where Winds Meet, the Heavenquaker Spear and Strategic Sword are a match made in heaven.

This build is all about bleed, which the Strategic Sword can detonate for massive damage after enough stacks have been applied. Both the Strategic Sword and Heavenquaker Spear can apply bleed, so you have a lot of flexibility with this build.

Your basic rotation begins with the Heavenquaker Spear. Use its martial arts skill to gain a buff based on the number of hits you land, then follow it up with the special skill for big damage and potential bleed stacks.