Silent Hill 2 Remake Eddie boss fight guide and weaknesses

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Eddie fight is one of the game's toughest bosses, and has been built up to for a while. Occurring after you complete the Labyrinth sequence and explore every combination of the Silent Hill 2 Remake rotating cube puzzle, Eddie finally turns his dwindling sanity on James - which wouldn't be so concerning if he wasn't armed with a giant revolver in a funhouse abattoir. The Eddie fight can be surprisingly difficult, and is all balancing a mix of speed, cover and perception, as Eddie's strategy is to lunge out of the darkness and try to gun you down without warning - something you can't let happen, considering the lethality of that revolver. If you need a helping hand, here's how to beat the Eddie boss fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake, with weaknesses, tips and strategies laid out.

How to beat the Eddie fight in Silent Hill 2 Remake

(Image credit: Konami)

The fight against Eddie in Silent Hill 2 Remake is one broken into three stages broken up by short cutscenes, but the only major difference here isn't Eddie, but the environment, as first he creates a cloud of obscuring mist, and then the hanging meat of the slaughterhouse starts moving around on the rails above you in different patterns.

This can be both a help and a hindrance - on the one hand, it's cover for you that you can use to defend against gunfire. The problem is it's also cover for Eddie too, and it can be difficult to spot him among the dark gloom of the slaughterhouse.

Eddie boss fight weaknesses, tips and strategies

(Image credit: Konami)

Having fought and beaten Eddie ourselves, here's our best advice on how to handle this encounter.

Eddie will use cover of darkness to try and ambush you with high-damage gunshots. The hanging meat provides single-use cover from these shots.

If you're quick, you can shoot Eddie first to stagger him, so you'll always want your Silent Hill 2 Remake weapons loaded.

If you lose track of Eddie, use noise and sound indicators to narrow him down. This is a hard fight to do if you typically play with a podcast in one ear.

Eddie can lose track of you too, but making contact with the hanging meat creates a noise he can use to locate you.

Try to keep your back to the wall, it makes it harder for Eddie to sneak up on you from an angle you're not prepared for.

Try not to engage in melee - you can't do much damage, and Eddie can hit you harder than you can hit him.

A good strategy is to circle close around a piece of hanging meat, then the moment Eddie destroys it with a gunshot, return fire through the space that makes.

It's an encounter that's more art than science, with the two of you navigating various sneak attacks on each other, but if you can outthink Eddie, you should be good. Without spoiling, it'll be a while before you have another boss encounter, so if you found the Silent Hill 2 Remake rifle and have some excess ammo burning a hole in your pocket, this might be the time to use it, as doing the maximum amount of damage in each shot you get off can make a big difference here.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission