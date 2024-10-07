Where to find the Silent Hill 2 Remake Rifle key

The Silent Hill 2 rifle is an early find in the Prison area, but the key you need to actually get it is a long way off. You'll actually have to complete several other sections within the prison, including finding weights and solving puzzles before you eventually get the key, ironically almost yards from the hunting rifle itself. If you want to know what's involved and how to get the Silent Hill 2 rifle key for yourself, then here's what to expect.

Silent Hill 2 Remake rifle key location

(Image credit: Konami)

You'll find the rifle in Silent Hill 2 Remake almost as soon as you reach the prison, specifically in the Toluca Prison 1f armory here:

(Image credit: Konami)

It's locked securely in a case and next to it is a note that says 'they still haven't found him' and that the cabinet key must have been taken by a prisoner.

There's no quick way to get the key unfortunately, you just have to play through the prison. The abridged version of what that actually involves is that you'll have to get the Heaviest Weight from the church, use that on the scales in the yard to open the Snake Door, and then work through that area until you reach and clear the Silent Hill 2 Remake electric chair puzzle. That will open a lot of cell doors and lead to a combat heavy section in Silent Hill 2 Remake as you fight to get past everything that got out.

However, once all that's done you'll be able to find the Silent Hill 2 Remake Rifle key here:

(Image credit: Konami)

And, ironically, when you head directly up from that room, you'll find yourself almost immediately back at the armory, ready to claim the rifle for yourself. So, much like the Silent Hill 2 Remake shotgun, this is a weapon you can only get when you're allowed to.

Check out our Silent Hill 2 Remake review to see what we thought of the reimagined classic overall.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission