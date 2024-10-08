Where to find and place all weights in the Silent Hill 2 Remake Prison

The Silent Hill 2 Remake weights puzzle for the Yard scale in Toluca prison will take you through the whole area, opening serpent, ox, boar and dove doors by balancing different weights on the scales to open them. The nuance here is that finding the weights unlock more doors, which in turn allows you to find the locations of more weights, and so on until you have all six - and can trigger the gallows puzzle behind the scale to properly progress.

Below, we'll cover this process in full detail: where to find the locations of all the weights in Toluca Prison, how to solve the prison yard scale puzzle, and how to open all the animal-themed doors in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

All Weight locations in Silent Hill 2 Remake

(Image credit: Konami)

There are six weights in the Silent Hill 2 Remake prison sequence to balance on the yard scale, but you only need to find five of them: one weight is already on the scale when you uncover it. Below we've got a basic summary of the location of each weight in the prison, in the order you need to find them, as there is no other way to progress other than in this order.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Weight Location Blocked off By: Heaviest Weight Chapel / 1F N/A Medium Weight Death Chamber / 1F Serpent Section Headless Serpent Door / Electric Chair puzzle Heavy Weight Showers / 2F Hornless Ox Door Light Weight Warden's Office / 3F Eyeless Boar Door / Typewriter puzzle Lightest Weight Cell F6 / Prison Basement Wingless Dove Door

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Prison Yard scale puzzle explained

(Image credit: Konami)

The scale in the prison yard is tied to the four doors with animals on them, found around the main section of the prison on the fourth floor. Setting the scales to a specific weight will allow a corresponding door to open (as marked by the moving indicator above the scales themselves). This means you can only have one of the animal doors open at a time, but with progressing through Toluca Prison being what it is, you shouldn't need them to be open simultaneously in the Silent Hill 2 Remake.

How to open animal doors with the weights in Silent Hill 2

As you find more weights around Toluca Prison in Silent Hill 2, you'll be able to shift the scales more, and get more precision about where the balance lands each time. Below we've laid out all the combinations, with the weights numbered 1-6 based on weight, and whether you need to put them on the left or right scale. If you don't see a weight represented, don't place it on either scale.

(Image credit: Konami)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Door Left Scale Right Scale Headless Serpent 1 6 Hornless Ox 1, 6 4 Eyeless Boar 1 4, 5, 6 Wingless Dove 1, 3, 5, 6 4 Gallows / Sword 2, 3, 5 1, 4, 6

If you're not sure what weight you're using, just move it back down to the "unassigned" slots at the bottom and it will automatically snap back to the set position.

How to get the heaviest weight

(Image credit: Konami)

The heaviest weight is the only one you don't need to open any doors to retrieve. It's found in the Chapel on the Prison 1F, simply resting on the altar ahead of you as you enter the room.

How to get the medium weight

(Image credit: Konami)

The medium weight is in the Death Chamber of the Prison 1F Serpent Section, which - unsurprisingly - you need to access by opening the Headless Serpent Door with the scales in the yard.

Once you're there, you need to follow the path around until you reach the Witness Room. There, you'll be able to see an electric chair in the Death Chamber through a glass partition, but the connecting door is locked. You'll need to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake Electric Chair puzzle to make it through, done via the control panel. The key is to flick the switches so that the power rises to red, then pull the main switch - our guide will explain how.

Once that's done, you can move through into the Death Chamber - the medium weight is on the chair itself (don't worry, it's not electrified).

How to get the heavy weight

(Image credit: Konami)

The heavy weight is in the Showers on Prison 2F, specifically inside a hole in the Eastern wall. To find it, you first need to open the Hornless Ox door, then complete the following progression:

Heard to the Guard Room and get the Block D Key on the table.

on the table. Use the key to open the door West of cell C6, next to the stairs.

next to the stairs. Move to cell D5 and get the Shiv Key from the little box.

from the little box. Use the Shiv Key to open Cell C4 and squeeze through the walls into the toilets.

and squeeze through the walls into the toilets. Progress through into the Showers and put your arm in the hole in the wall to get the heavy weight.

At this point the monsters in the room will come to life (no matter how much you hit them before now) and you'll have to fend them off. Still, once you're clear, you'll be free to return to the scales and progress.

How to get the light weight

(Image credit: Konami)

The light weight is in the highest part of the Prison, the 3F Warden's Office. To reach it, you'll need to open the Eyeless Boar door to enter the Boar Section of the Prison, then get the Upper Floor Key from the nameless room above the Infirmary.

You can use this to open the stairwell South of the men's bathroom, then head up the stairs to the Warden's Office. Here you'll find a typewriter with the word "SICK" written over and over - write it one more time to open the drawer beneath and get the light weight as a reward.

How to get the lightest weight

(Image credit: Konami)

The final task is to get the lightest weight, found in Cell F6 of the Prison Basement. To do so, you need to do the following:

Use the scales to open the Wingless Dove Door and head through it into the Basement section. Circle around to Cell F15 - opposite this will be a small hole in the wall you can crawl through into an unnamed room. Interact with the control panel with the red lights to set both F5 and F6 to green. Head back out the main area to Cell F6, which is now open. Pick the Lightest Weight on the floor. Head to Cell F9 and smash the wall to squeeze into Cell F10. Climb up the ladder and through the door to reach 1F again.

At this point you have all the weights for the scales and can progress by setting them to the middle - the icon of the sword - as distributed in the first table above. This will unlock a new puzzle to be solved, concerning the gallows past the scale itself. What, you thought you were done with puzzles? As we laid out in our Silent Hill 2 Remake review, this place is absolutely chock-full of them.

