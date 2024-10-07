How to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake Electric Chair generator puzzle
The electric chair in Silent Hill 2 can be accessed by turning on the generator
The Silent Hill 2 Remake electric chair generator puzzle is a macabre conundrum where James has to get access to the Death Chamber from the Witness Room - and the only way to do that is to turn on the electric chair itself. To do so, you need to power up the generator from the control panel outside, and that means deducing the right combination and pattern of switches so that the power is high enough to activate the chair, but not so high that the whole thing overloads. There's a specific sequence at play here that we'll explain below, so you can solve the grizzly electric chair puzzle in Silent Hill 2 and set that generator humming.
How to turn on the electric chair generator in Silent Hill 2
The electric chair generator puzzle in the Silent Hill 2 Remake is solved by the control panel next to the door that links the Death Chamber and the Witness Room. With six generator switches and a main lever, the goal is to turn them on in the right order that the power reaches the red, as seen above, and like the Silent Hill 2 Remake Bug Room code before, there's a bit of deduction involved here. To solve it, hit the switches in the following sequence.
- 4
- 3
- 6
- 1
- 3
- 2
- 5
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 2
- Main Lever
During this sequence, some will drop back down to the "off" state, but that's normal - there might be simpler sequences and combinations, but we can guarantee that the solution above works, at least on Silent Hill 2's normal puzzle difficulty.
Once solved, you'll be able to move through into the Death Chamber - don't be scared to interact with the chair itself, as it's now without charge, and you'll be able to get the Medium Weight off it, an essential tool to progressing through the prison sequence.
