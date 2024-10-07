What to do with the Copper and Lead Silent Hill 2 Remake Rings?

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Copper and Lead rings in the Hospital aren't too difficult to find, but working out where to use them is harder, as James' claim that he knows exactly where they go is a tricky thing to swallow considering the dream-like, quasi-symbolic logic that so many of the Silent Hill 2 Remake puzzles operate under. In fact, you need to bring them back up to the second floor of the hospital to proceed, unlocking the Lady of the Door with them. If you want a primer on the exact process, and where to find the Copper Ring and Lead Ring in Silent Hill 2, we'll explain below.

What to do with the Rings in the Silent Hill 2 Remake Hospital

(Image credit: Konami)

The Copper Ring and Lead Ring in the Silent Hill 2 Remake are used to open the Lady of the Door on Hospital 2F, the door with the relief on its that's revealed after you complete the chained box with three different locks on it, next to the Silent Hill 2 Remake Nurses' Office.

When you approach the Lady of the Door, use the Copper Ring on the left hand and the Lead Ring on the right hand of the relief. This will cause the door to open up and allow you to proceed to the next section of the game - however, make sure you've done everything you want to do in the Hospital before you do! You won't be able to come back to this area afterwards.

Where to get the Copper Ring and Lead Ring

(Image credit: Konami)

If you haven't found the two rings needed to unlock the Lady of the Door in Silent Hill 2, you can find their locations laid out below.

Copper Ring: Basement, Pump Room. Found on a sheet-covered box at the side of the room.

Basement, Pump Room. Found on a sheet-covered box at the side of the room. Lead Ring: Doctor's Lounge, 1F. Found inside a stone casket in the middle of the room; opening it will trigger a cutscene with Maria.

