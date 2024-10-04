The Silent Hill 2 Remake's Nurses' Office Keypad code is something players will probably find themselves searching for almost immediately after reaching the Hospital 2F region. Occuring after you refuel the Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital generator in the basement and get the elevators working, you'll come across the Nurses' Office in the north side of the lobby and have to work out the passcode to get inside, something that is difficult to do without a sense of where to start looking. Don't worry though - we'll show you the location of the code to the Nurses' Office keypad in Silent Hill 2 below.

What's the code to the Nurses' Office keypad in Silent Hill 2?

(Image credit: Konami)

The code to the Nurses' Office in Silent Hill 2 Remake is 3578 (at least if you're playing the game on normal difficulty), and entering that into the keypad should work from the moment you find it, even if you haven't yet found the clue telling you what it is.

If you are interested in looking for the clue that reveals it, you need to find the Keypad Combination Note in the Doctor's Lounge on 1F of the Hospital. This shows you not a straightforward code number, but a pattern of circles and a line moving through them. This is simply showing which buttons you should press and the order - starting at the top right and moving down diagonally, then moving to the middle - hence 3578.

Inside you'll find some resources, but that's not what's important - you have to get into the Nurses' Office to pass through it into the Treatment Room and get the Moldy Radiograph from the bath at the back, an essential part of the Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital combination lock and X-Ray puzzle. Our guide will help you with that if you need a hand, or keep in mind that you're very close to the Silent Hill 2 Remake shotgun if you want some better firepower!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission