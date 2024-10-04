What to do with the Golden Apple in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Golden Apple is a short mini puzzle of sorts that feels like it's going to be important in Wood Side apartments, but ultimately does very little. However, you won't know that at first and might think it's far more of a big deal than it really is. To save you getting too excited about it all let me explain what the Golden Apple does in Silent Hill 2.

Where to use the Silent Hill 2 Remake Golden Apple

You'll find the Silent Hill 2 Golden Apple when you open a wardrobe in room 108 of Wood Side apartments, a little while after finding the Silent Hill 2 chute courtyard key. Aside from the wedding dress inside the wardrobe, there's not much to it at this point once you have the fruit in your inventory.

However, don't worry too much about using it for anything fancy as there's no great puzzle here - it's just a glorified key you'll offload when you reach room 208, on the floor above.

There you'll find a similar wardrobe where you can place the apple to access the Silent Hill 2 Wood Side safe, where you'll get the old man coin for the Silent Hill 2 Remake Coin Machine puzzle. As a result it's very much a critical path thing as you have to use the fruit to get any further. So, while there's a small chance you could miss it along the way initially, you can't get past a certain point without it, making it impossible to both miss or resolve.

