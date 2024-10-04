Where to use the Silent Hill 2 Remake Chute Courtyard Key

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Chute Courtyard Key can be found in the same room as the torch while exploring Wood Side Apartments. But having not seen anything called a Chute Courtyard door yet, and the actual location of what you need on a different floor, it might not be clear what you're meant to do with it at first.

If you have the Chute Courtyard Key in Silent Hill 2 Remake but don't know where it goes, then I can show you. This is probably the first thing you'll have to deal with after finding the Silent Hill 2 Greenish blue car but, unlike the West Side Apartment key that gives you, the name doesn't immediately give you an obvious location. So, let me explain.

Where to find the Chute Courtyard Key in Silent Hill 2 Remake

(Image credit: Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Chute Courtyard Key is found in a chest of drawers after you find the torch and deal with the mannequin that attacks you. The name isn't hugely helpful initially, as you won't have found anything called 'Chute Courtyard' (knowingly) and nothing gets marked on the map to help you. However, this is one of those moments where it's basically a process of elimination and, eventually, you'll discover the Chute Courtyard Key in Silent Hill 2 Remake opens this door on the 1F map, near the lobby:

(Image credit: Konami)

This opens up the courtyard area that, not only lets you access to more of the building, but also acts as hub area the further you explore. It will also be important later when you start to solve the Silent Hill 2 Coin Machine puzzle, as one of the coins you need ends up here.

