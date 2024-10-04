Where to find the greenish blue car in Silent Hill 2 Remake

You'll need to find the greenish blue car in Silent Hill 2 Remake after getting into the back of Neely's bar. Inside, a letter will direct you to look for a specific vehicle and plate and, while the info seems helpful, you'll see a few cars that almost fit the description.

The actual car you need is hidden away in a gated-off area, however, making it less obvious to find. So if you're looking for the Silent Hill 2's greenish blue car, here's what you need to do.

The greenish blue car location in Silent Hill 2

(Image credit: Konami)

Once you've found the record, glue, button and coin needed to solve the Silent Hill 2 remake jukebox puzzle, you'll get a key into the back rooms of Neely's Bar. Here'll you'll find the letter above mentioning something about a drunk man and a greenish blue car with a plate ending 06, simply saying it's out back.

While that doesn't seem that important James will mark the map after reading it meaning it's an objective to track down, so head out the white door in the office to start your search.

However, while the letter says the car is 'out back', what is actually means is 'all the way down the alley and through this rusted blue gate':

(Image credit: Konami)

Inside you'll immediately see the greenish blue car but, given there's no clear information that the gate opens or you're even meant to go through, it's understandable if you end up searching all the cars in the initial area first.

Right by the car you'll see a bloody pile of clothes and in that, a Wood Side Apartment key. The second you pick that up you'll be attacked by three lying figures so deal with them and, once they're gone, you'll notice that one of them knocked back two dumpsters, opening up the path ahead:

(Image credit: Konami)

This path doesn't get marked on your map but by a process of elimination is the only way out of the area after the attack. That will get you on to Katz Street, with a clear path to Wood Side Apartments, where you'll have to get the Silent Hill 2 Remake Chute Courtyard key, the first step in solving the Silent Hill Remake coin cabinet puzzle.

