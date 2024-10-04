How to fix the Silent Hill 2 jukebox in Neely's Bar

To fix the Silent Hill 2 jukebox in Neely's Bar you'll need to find a broken record, glue, a coin and a button. What makes this potentially confusing is that you can find the four elements in any order. And, while finding the jukebox explains everything else, if you do what I did and find all the other bits first, you might not know what you're meant to be doing. Even once have everything, there's still a little puzzle to solve before you can get everything working.

After the Silent Hill 2 Remake Auto Parts key and Grand Market keypad code you solved to get here, this is the first 'real' multisection puzzle to get stuck into so here's how to find everything you need to fix the Neely's Bar jukebox in Silent Hill 2.

Silent Hill 2 Neely's Bar Matchbook

You'll find the Neely's Bar matchbox in Martin Street, just after you fight your first monster, which will mark the bar on your map. While you're free to explore anywhere at this point, the bar will be your eventual goal and a bottleneck you must pass though to continue the story.

How to find the jukebox parts in Silent Hill 2

Once you've found Neely's Bar in Silent Hill 2 you'll find a jukebox under a sheet inside. When you try and use it, it will break and present you with half a record.

On the bar you'll find a note that will talk about the record being broken, a missing button, and that the person responsible ran towards Groovy Music record store and lives in Saul Apartments.

To fix and use the jukebox in Silent Hill 2 you'll need the following items:

The record half and glue found at the Groovy Music record store

The missing button found at Saul Street apartment 9

A Neely's Bar coin found at Texan cafe

Everything you need to find fix the jukebox can be found here:

How to solve the Silent Hill 2 jukebox puzzle in Neely's Bar

Assuming you have the glued record, button and coin here's how to solve the Silent Hill 2 jukebox puzzle. (If you need to find an item check the side bar for more information below).

Select and rotate the green cylinder so that it lines up with the red bracket. Push the red bracket into the green cylinder to connect them Select and rotate the green cylinder, with the red bracket, away from the blue upright part. With the red and green part rotated out of the way, select and push the blue part down. That will then let you bring the combined red and green part back and then out, pulling a record tray out.

With the record tray released from the jukebox you can now place the glued together record parts in it. This will change the view to the upper panel of the jukebox.

All you need to do now is select the missing button slot and use the button you found to put that back, and then select the coin slot to use the Neely's Bar Coin.

To select the glued record press C, for the blue part of the record stack, and 2, the missing button, for the tray it's in.

The record will then play, triggering a flashback and, once it's done, the jukebox will give you the Neely's Bar Key that will open the locked door you need to continue. In the back room you'll find a note telling you to find a greenish blue car in Silent Hill 2 Remake next.

Silent Hill 2 broken record and glue

The Groovy Music record store has a couple of Lying Figures inside you'll need to deal with before you can do anything else. Once they're dead you can smash the window to reach the back room where you'll find some vinyl glue and half a broken record. If you combine these with the record half from the jukebox you'll get a complete record.

Where to find the Silent Hill 2 jukebox button

When you reach Saul Street apartments you'll need to push aside a cupboard blocking a door adjacent to reception to get inside. Here you'll find a key to apartment 5 which is up the stairs.

In apartment 5 you'll be able to pass through two holes in the wall to reach a fire escape that will take you to apartment 9 upstairs, through a widow. Once inside you'll find a note in the center of the room that mentions 'a quick stop at Texan' which is where you'll find the coin needed to operate the jukebox once you've found everything and fixed it.

Go to the bathroom in apartment 9 and you'll find a hole in the wall you can search to pull out the missing Jukebox button. Once you have it you can exit the apartment via the roof.

Where to find the jukebox coin in Silent Hill 2

You'll find a Neely's Bar coin in the cash register of the Texan Cafe. There's a clue to go here when you read a note in the Saul Street apartment, where you find the button.

