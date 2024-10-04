Where to find the Silent Hill 2 Grand market keypad code

The Silent Hill 2 Grand Market keypad can be found early, but the code is a mystery without a little extra exploration. Even then you won't find the lock combination specifically, just a note narrowing down your options. So if you want to open the door and get inside the Grand Market in Silent Hill 2, here's what you need to look for.

After trying to find the Silent Hill 2 Auto Parts key this is probably one of the first things you'll need to work out as you explore.

Silent Hill 2 Grand Market Keypad code

(Image credit: Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 Grand Market Keypad will probably an early find as you explore. It's tucked around the side of the main building, behind an open wire gate with white cloth on it.

The keypad code to open the lock for the Grand Market in Silent Hill 2 is actually a little way off, but with little to connect the lock with the location where you find the combination clue, it could be easy to miss.

The location of both the Silent Hill 2 Grand Market Keypad and code are here:

(Image credit: Konami)

Head to the keypad code note location and you'll find a blue truck. There's a body there with a couple of notes scattered around it. One of which will talk about trying to crack a code by checking all the numbers from 0 to 4013.

(Image credit: Konami)

However, you'll need to either flip the note or check it in your inventory to see a second part of the note that also adds the numbers 4014 to 4439 were checked. That still does't give you any actual numbers, just a starting point to count up from.

The Silent Hill 2 Grand Market Keypad code is 4444 and inside you'll find the following items:

Health Drink (shelf)

Health Drink (cabinet)

Health Drink (end shelf)

Handgun ammo x 4 (counter)

Handgun ammo x 2 (shelf)

Handgun ammo x 2 (wire basket)

That's a useful haul which makes getting inside worth the extra effort. Once you've grabbed everything you can unlatch the front door and leave.

